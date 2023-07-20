Bodies of 27 People, Many Hacked to Pieces, Found Near U.S.-Mexico Border After Anonymous Tip

Following an anonymous tip, the remains of 27 people – their bodies hacked into pieces – were found in a clandestine burial ground in Reynosa, Mexico, just four miles south of the border earlier this month.

The graves were uncovered by a volunteer “colectivo,” made up of relatives of disappeared persons July 14, the Attorney General’s Office in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas said in a statement earlier this week, noting that the office has opened an investigation into the site. Forensic experts worked at the site for four days, the office said, recovering what “could be 27 skeletons, for which the work will continue until the forensic specialists in human identification carry out the necessary laboratory studies for their identification, in accordance with international standards in the Protocols of Human Identification.”

Volunteers said four people were identified by loved ones by their distinguishing tattoos preserved in chunks of skin, CBS News reported. Many of the bodies, however, were dismembered into half a dozen pieces, making identifications more difficult.

Such mass graves are not uncommon throughout Mexico and by the border, where cartels and other gangs often unload victims’ bodies into mass graves. There are some 100,000 “disappeared and missing” people in Mexico, according to a 2022 report by WOLA, the Advocacy for Human Rights in the Americas. Of the missing, 13,000 of them are from Tamaulipas, the state with the second most number of disappeared people behind Jaliso, with almost 15,000 people who have vanished from the state, CBS News reported.

Sometimes the bodies can’t even be counted. At an “extermination site” in Nuevo Laredo, a Tamaulipas municipality just miles from the border, forensic experts were weighing charred remains six months after uncovering the site and still unable to estimate the number of dead, the AP reported from the site in 2022. The bodies that are recovered and remain unidentified are in the tens of thousands.



Americans who go missing in Mexico are more likely to be recovered. Earlier this year, the Scorpion faction of the Gulf Cartel, which is prominent in Tamaulipas, kidnapped four Americans traveling in Matamoros, Tamaulipas for a cosmetic surgery. Two of the friends – Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown – were killed. Violence wrought by the Gulf Cartel “exceeds that of the other organized crime groups in Mexico,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s profile of the Gulf Cartel. (The cartel later apologized for the Americans’s deaths, saying in a letter obtained by the AP that cartel members responsible for the killings “at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline.”)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The desire in Mexico to recover lost loved ones has led to the formation of colectivos like the search party “For the Love of the Disappeared,” who, operating on an anonymous tip, located the secreted burial grounds in Reynosa last week. The grave site, which was near an irrigation canal, containing the 27 recovered bodies included 16 burial pits – some with several bodies dumped inside and covered with just 1.5 feet of dirt – and appeared to have been used by crime groups as recently as a month or so ago, Edith González, who spearheaded the search, told CBS News.

But sometimes, cartels call in fake tips of burial grounds, ensnaring law enforcement agents who arrive to recover the bodies. Earlier in July, 14 people – including three children – were injured and four law enforcement agents and two civilians were killed in an explosive attack in Guadalajara, the capital of Jaliso, after cartel members are believed to have placed an anonymous tip to authorities about a supposed burial site there, CBS News reported.

Instead, when authorities arrived, seven roadside bombs exploded in an event that Enrique Alfaro, the governor of the state, called “sin precedentes” – without precedent – and “that manifests what these organized crime groups are capable of.”