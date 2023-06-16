26-Year-Old Pro Cyclist Gino Mäder Dead After Crashing into Ravine During Tour de Suisse

Gino Mäder's team, Bahrain Victorious, paid tribute to the "extraordinary athlete" in a statement on Friday

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 16, 2023 02:03PM EDT
Gino Mader of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the chase group during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023, Stage 4 a 152.5km stage from Monthey to Leukerbad
Gino Mader . Photo:

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Gino Mäder, a 26-year-old professional cyclist, has died following a crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder," team Bahrain Victorious shared in a statement on their website Friday.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained."

"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital," the statement continued.

According to CNN, race organizers said in a statement that Mäder was almost 125 miles into Thursday's race when he crashed at high speed with American rider Magnus Sheffield. At the time of the incident, the two cyclists were making their way down the 7,500-foot-high Albula Pass in the heart of the Albula Alps towards the town of La Punt.

On Thursday, a statement shared by Tour de Suisse detailed that Mäder was found motionless in water at the foot of the ravine. He was resuscitated at the scene and transported to a hospital in the city of Chur by air ambulance. 

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," Bahrain Victorious added in their statement.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community," they continued. "His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all."

According to CNN, Tour de Suisse said it was “heartbroken” over the incident, and described Mäder as an “excellent rider” and “wonderful person.”

Gino Mader of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious takes the pose for a picture after press conference after the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022
Gino Mader.

RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

On Friday, the peleton of Tour de Suisse cyclists held a minute's silence to honor Mäder ahead of the next stage of the race, the starting point of which had been moved from La Punt to Chur, according to Cycling News.

Mäder had ridden for Bahrain Victorious since 2021, per the BBC, and won sixth place in the general classification of the prestigious Vuelta a España in Spain the same year, winning the best younger rider award in the process. 

Last year, the cyclist — who had also previously won stages of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse — tweeted that he would donate 1 Swiss Franc for every rider who finished behind him in a race throughout the 2022 season. Mäder explained that the money would go "towards the fight against climate change."

Bahrain Victorious' Managing Director Milan Erzen said that the team was "devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder.”

He continued: “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Sheffield, the 21-year-old American involved in the crash with Mäder, sustained bruises and a concussion, his team Ineos Grenadiers, announced in a statement. He was taken to Samedan Hospital and kept overnight to monitor his soft tissue damage,

Related Articles
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
15 People Dead in Canada After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide: 'Incredibly Tragic,' Says Justin Trudeau
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'
12 Women Working at Virginia NICU Pregnant at Same Time
12 Women Working at Virginia Hospital NICU Pregnant at Same Time: 'We Have Each Other’s Backs'
Enterning Burned Area sign near the corner of Poudre canyon road (CO-14) and Pingree Park Road (63E) at Bellvue, Colorado
2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado
2 Children Suffer Burns on Playground Slide Doused with Pool Acid
2 Children Suffer Burns on Playground Slide Doused with Pool Acid in Massachusetts
Ethan Vogel rattlesnake bite
11-Year-Old Bitten by Rattlesnake After Falling Off Bike on Colorado Trail: 'He's a Tough Boy'
Pedro Martinez
Baseball Legend Pedro Martinez Recalls Red Sox Fans' 'Long Years of Suffering' at 'Bucky F---ing Dent' Premiere (Exclusive)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Former New York Jets Kicker Jim Turner (11) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during halftime honoring the SuperBowl III Champion New York Jets during the National Football League Game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on October 14, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jim Turner, Former Denver Broncos Star Kicker Who Won Super Bowl with New York Jets, Dead at 82
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird react during her jersey retirement ceremony on June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Megan Rapinoe Serenades Fiancée Sue Bird as 'Simply the Best' at Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
The scene of a bus crash near Greta in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, 12 June 2023
10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests in Australian Wine Region Rolls Over
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner and WNBA Teammates Confronted by 'Provocateur' at Dallas Airport
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
9 People Wounded During ‘Targeted' Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District