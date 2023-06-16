Gino Mäder, a 26-year-old professional cyclist, has died following a crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder," team Bahrain Victorious shared in a statement on their website Friday.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained."

"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital," the statement continued.

According to CNN, race organizers said in a statement that Mäder was almost 125 miles into Thursday's race when he crashed at high speed with American rider Magnus Sheffield. At the time of the incident, the two cyclists were making their way down the 7,500-foot-high Albula Pass in the heart of the Albula Alps towards the town of La Punt.

On Thursday, a statement shared by Tour de Suisse detailed that Mäder was found motionless in water at the foot of the ravine. He was resuscitated at the scene and transported to a hospital in the city of Chur by air ambulance.



"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," Bahrain Victorious added in their statement.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community," they continued. "His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all."



According to CNN, Tour de Suisse said it was “heartbroken” over the incident, and described Mäder as an “excellent rider” and “wonderful person.”

Gino Mader. RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

On Friday, the peleton of Tour de Suisse cyclists held a minute's silence to honor Mäder ahead of the next stage of the race, the starting point of which had been moved from La Punt to Chur, according to Cycling News.

Mäder had ridden for Bahrain Victorious since 2021, per the BBC, and won sixth place in the general classification of the prestigious Vuelta a España in Spain the same year, winning the best younger rider award in the process.

Last year, the cyclist — who had also previously won stages of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse — tweeted that he would donate 1 Swiss Franc for every rider who finished behind him in a race throughout the 2022 season. Mäder explained that the money would go "towards the fight against climate change."



Bahrain Victorious' Managing Director Milan Erzen said that the team was "devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder.”

He continued: “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Sheffield, the 21-year-old American involved in the crash with Mäder, sustained bruises and a concussion, his team Ineos Grenadiers, announced in a statement. He was taken to Samedan Hospital and kept overnight to monitor his soft tissue damage,

