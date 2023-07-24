26-Year-Old Nebraska Man Arrested on Sex Crime Charges After Allegedly Posing as High School Student

Zachary Scheich, 26, is charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking after spending nearly two months allegedly pretending to be a teenager at local high schools

By KC Baker
Published on July 24, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Zachary Scheich
Zachary Scheich. Photo:

Lincoln Police Department

A 26-year-old Nebraska man is facing sex crime charges after he allegedly posed as a 17-year-old high school student for nearly two months, say police.

On Thursday, Zachary Scheich, 26, of Lincoln, Neb., who also goes by the alias Zak Hess, was arrested and charged with two counts of ‘sexual assault, use of an electronic device’ and one count of ‘sex trafficking of a minor,” all felony charges, according to a release from the Lincoln Police Department.

The alleged crime came to light on June 1, when the Lincoln Public School District contacted police after learning that someone had allegedly been “impersonating” a student enrolled under the name Zak Hess at the two high schools in town, police said in the release.

Allegedly telling school officials he was 17 years old, Hess initially enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year, before transferring to Southeast High School during the second semester, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that Hess allegedly graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015, and is actually 26 years old, police said. School records show he attended approximately 54 total days of school while allegedly posing as a student, police said.

“Scheich is 5’4” and 120 pounds and appears to have blended in with other students,” police said in the release.

While allegedly posing as a much younger student, Scheich allegedly contacted female students using his fake name, police said. He reached out to the juveniles by phone and computer, local station KETV reports.

“This generated information sufficient for an arrest warrant,” police said. Officers arrested Scheich without incident at a local library, KETV reports.

Lincoln Public Schools sent out an alert to families at Northwest and Southeast High Schools the day Scheich was arrested. Police believe there may be more victims.

“The focus has shifted from trying to locate the suspect to trying to identify the scope of his actions,” Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said at a press conference.

Any questions regarding the enrollment process should be directed to LPS, police said in the release.

“Investigators with our Special Victims Unit are in the process of interviewing additional potential victims to determine the scope of this case,” police said in the release.

“We are asking anyone who has had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward.”

They are asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 402.441.6000 or to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers by 402.475.3600.

It is unclear whether Scheich has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

