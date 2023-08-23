At Least 26 People Across 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles, Says CDC

At least 26 people across 11 U.S. states have become ill from a Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles.

Nine of the individuals have also been hospitalized, according to an investigation notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

“Public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to small turtles,” the notice read. “Although any turtle can carry Salmonella germs that can spread to you and make you sick, turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are a known source of illness.”

The state with the highest number of sick people is Tennessee, added the CDC, although it warned that "the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported."

A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells that are less than four inches long as pets because “they have caused many illnesses, especially in young children,” added the CDC release.

“Despite the ban, these turtles can sometimes be found illegally online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands,” the investigation notice continued.

“Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam. You can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

The CDC also shared some advice for anyone who may be thinking of getting a pet turtle and warned people not to “kiss or snuggle” them.

Other safety advice includes not eating or drinking around your turtle, washing your handles thoroughly after touching or feeding them, and not keeping them in your kitchen.

Pet turtles are also not recommended for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 and older, or people with weakened immune systems. Per the CDC investigation, over 30 percent of those who became sick were under the age of 5.

According to CDC estimates Salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year.



“Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days,” the CDC added. “Some people’s illness may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.”



It's not the first time small turtles have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak. Last July, the CDC reported that 15 people had been sickened, with the outbreak linked to small turtles being sold illegally online.