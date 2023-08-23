At Least 26 People in 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Turtles, Says CDC

Nine of the individuals have been hospitalized, according to an investigation notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 11:26AM EDT
At Least 26 People Across 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles, Says CDC
A Salmonella outbreak across 11 U.S. states has been linked to small turtles. Photo:

Getty

At least 26 people across 11 U.S. states have become ill from a Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles. 

Nine of the individuals have also been hospitalized, according to an investigation notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

“Public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to small turtles,” the notice read. “Although any turtle can carry Salmonella germs that can spread to you and make you sick, turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are a known source of illness.”

The state with the highest number of sick people is Tennessee, added the CDC, although it warned that "the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported."

According to the CDC, symptoms of those who get ill from Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

At Least 26 People Across 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles, Says CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells that are less than four inches long as pets because “they have caused many illnesses, especially in young children,” added the CDC release.

“Despite the ban, these turtles can sometimes be found illegally online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands,” the investigation notice continued. 

“Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam. You can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The CDC also shared some advice for anyone who may be thinking of getting a pet turtle and warned people not to “kiss or snuggle” them.

Other safety advice includes not eating or drinking around your turtle, washing your handles thoroughly after touching or feeding them, and not keeping them in your kitchen.

Pet turtles are also not recommended for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 and older, or people with weakened immune systems. Per the CDC investigation, over 30 percent of those who became sick were under the age of 5.

At Least 26 People Across 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles, Says CDC
Small turtles have been linked to a Salmonella break across 11 U.S. states.

Getty

According to CDC estimates Salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year. 

“Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days,” the CDC added. “Some people’s illness may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.”

It's not the first time small turtles have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak. Last July, the CDC reported that 15 people had been sickened, with the outbreak linked to small turtles being sold illegally online.

Related Articles
Tiny Turtle
Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Kids Traced to Small Turtles Sold Online, CDC Investigation Finds
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
mosquito Culex pipiens
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Several States, Experts Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Mosquito Bites
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Seven Dead, 161 Under Investigation After Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Surgeries in Mexico: CDC
Leprosy Bacteria
There's a Leprosy Outbreak in Florida
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 10 Years
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 11 Years
mosquito Culex pipiens
First U.S. Malaria Cases in 20 Years Confirmed in Florida and Texas
Two More Die in Bacteria Outbreak at Seattle Hospital
9 Patients Have Now Died from Bacteria Outbreak at Seattle Hospital
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 23: The Ruby Princess cruise ship departs from Port Kembla on April 23, 2020 in Wollongong, Australia. Australian Border Force has ordered the Ruby Princess to depart Australian waters today, as two separate inquiries continue over how the ship's 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney in March without adequate health checks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A special commission of inquiry has been established by the NSW government over the handling of the Ruby Princess' arrival into Sydney on 19 March, while NSW Police are also conducting a separate criminal investigation. There are now 21 deaths linked to the Ruby Princess along with more than 600 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Over 300 Passengers and Crew Members Fall Sick on Ruby Princess Cruise Ship
Maine Wedding
Maine Wedding Now Linked to 134 Cases and 1 Death, with Outbreaks at a Nursing Home and Jail
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: A grey-headed Flying-fox (Pteropus poliocephalus), a native Australian bat, stretches its leathery wings as it flies high over Sydney's Botanical Gardens, 17 August 2005. The bats settled in the gardens many years ago as much of their natural habitat along the coast of New South Wales has been cleared for timber, agriculture and urban development. At night the bats feed on the fruits of many native plants and provide an important function as they are one of the few species that pollinate flowers and disperse the seeds. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)
Minnesota Man Dies of Rabies 6 Months After Bat Bite
Florida firefighter Adam Di Sarro blinded in one eye from contaminated eyedrops
Firefighter Adam DiSarro Says Recalled Contaminated Eye Drops Caused Blindness in One Eye
sick dog for canine flu explainer
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
pets
Pet Bearded Dragons Linked to Salmonella Outbreak, CDC Warns Not to 'Kiss or Snuggle' Reptiles
EzriCare recall
Deaths, Blindness Linked to Recalled Eye Drops Contaminated with Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria