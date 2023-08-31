25 Years Later: New Special Honors Matthew Shepard, a Victim of One of the Worst Anti-Gay Hate Crimes in US

"The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime" commemorates Shepard's life and legacy near the 25th anniversary of his death

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Matthew Shepard
Matthew Shepard. Photo:

Investigation Discovery/YouTube

On Oct. 12, 1998, Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student, died in a Colorado hospital, five days after he was abducted, robbed, beaten and left tied to a fence in the cold outside Laramie, Wyo.

His convicted killers, Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney, both are serving two consecutive life terms for his kidnap and murder, after a prosecution in which the suspects raised a “gay-panic” defense and said they beat Shepard because he made an alleged sexual advance, PEOPLE previously reported.

Shepard’s death is regarded as one of the worst anti-gay hate crimes in United States history. The horror of his killing shone a national spotlight on the discrimination and violence suffered by the LGBTQ+ community, sparking a national conversation and marking a turning point for gay rights in America. 

The Oct. 9 premiere of The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime on Investigation Discovery (ID) will honor Matthew Shepard’s life and legacy as the 25th anniversary of death approaches.

With interviews from Shepard’s friends and allies, local journalists and community members, as well as key celebrity voices who were deeply affected by Matthew’s story including Rosie O’Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert, the documentary special will also focus on the progress society has made since his passing and the work that still needs to be done.

(An exclusive trailer is shown below).

Since Shepard's murder, his parents, Judy and Dennis, have channeled their grief into fighting for LGBTQ+ rights through The Matthew Shepard Foundation and providing support to LGBTQ+ youth through Matthew’s Place, PEOPLE previously reported.

In 2009, Shepard's name was attached to a 2009 federal hate crimes prevention act signed by then-President Barack Obama that extended existing hate-crimes laws to include gender and sexual orientation.

Shepard’s ashes now rest at the Washington National Cathedral, Jason Marsden, executive director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, previously told PEOPLE.

“Matthew’s story remains just as heart wrenching and relevant today as it was 25 years ago,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“This tragedy ignited an incredibly emotional and influential chapter in the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination that brought great progress,” Sarlanis added. “By revisiting Matthew’s story, we hope to educate a whole new generation and underscore the power love and acceptance play in continuing the fight against violence and discrimination in all its forms.”

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime will air Monday, Oct. 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and will stream on Max following the premiere.

Related Articles
Randy Small
Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering with Evidence Charges in Connection with the Same Case
Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey arrested
Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs
NYC Police Identify Family Killed In Murder-Suicide, Aleksandra âOlaâ Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3),
NYPD Identifies Family Stabbed to Death in Murder-Suicide — Including 2 Toddlers and 'Loving and Devoted' Mom
Zijie Yan Associate Professor
UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Remembered as 'Beloved' Colleague as Grad Student Is Charged in His Campus Shooting Death
Murder/suicide family of 4- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S93tgb4I6QY
Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool
Kouri Richins and family
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: 'A Lot Will Come Out at Trial' (Exclusive)
general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the second inning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
2 People Injured After Woman Concealed Gun in Her ‘Belly Fat’ at Chicago White Sox Game: Report
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13602448a) In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes, United States - 31 Oct 2022
'Lady of the Dunes' Cold Case Closed as Authorities Identify Woman's Husband as the Killer
Brandy Hutchins, mother who killed her 19-year-old daughter Hannah Griner and 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins, then herself
2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player
Joseph Napier mugshot
Florida Man Accused of Stuffing Baby Wipe Down Infant’s Throat and Killing Her: Authorities
Birmingham Children's Hospital
British Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Poisoning After Death of Baby in Pediatric ICU
Thomas Rath, 10 People Charged in Connection With Death of Homeless New York Man
10 People Charged in Connection with Death of Homeless New York Man