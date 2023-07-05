25-Year-Old Man Dead After Fall at Waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

The incident took place on Sunday at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Service

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 5, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center
Photo:

Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto/Getty

A 25-year-old man has died at a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, officials have confirmed.

The National Park Service issued a statement on Monday which said that the fall took place at West Creek Falls, located on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountain National Park. The man involved in the incident — who was from Providence, Rhode Island — died after falling at the waterfall and being pulled underwater on Sunday.

According to officials, his body was recovered on Sunday night and on Monday, was flown by the Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park, before being transferred to Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man has not been officially identified and his official cause of death is still to be determined by coroners. Park officials also said his name will be released only once his next of kin are notified.

Rocky Mountain National Park

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to a report from ABC News, Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park draws around 4 million hikers each year, and features 400 square miles of mountainous terrain.

The National Park Service also issued a warning advising visitors to keep a safe distance from "mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls waters" that are currently running "very cold and very fast."

"The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery.

Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water," the statement continued.

