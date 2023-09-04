23 Injured After Driver Crashes Car into Denny's Restaurant in Texas, Police Say

Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday after a driver crashed their car inside a Denny's restaurant in Texas, police said.

The Rosenberg Police Department said in a Facebook release that police began receiving 911 calls around 11:22 a.m. local time about a vehicle that crashed into the Houston-suburb diner.

"The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building injuring a total of 23 people inside," police said.

According to the department, the injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but "all appear to be non-life threatening."

The injured were "conscious" when first responders arrived, and they were transported to local hospitals. The youngest victim was 12 years old, and the oldest was in their 70s, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police photos show a gaping hole from the crash and the Jeep completely inside the restaurant.



Sylvia Flores, whose parents were at the restaurant, told KHOU-TV that they said it "sounded like a bomb went off" when the vehicle hit the building. The SUV stopped three feet in front of her parents, but a support beam fell and broke her mother's leg.

"They have stitches everywhere and my mom possibly has a broken leg, but I mean it's a blessing that they are talking and alive and everything," Flores told the station. "My heart goes out to whoever is hurt worse and to Denny's, I mean, I told them all inside how sorry I was this happened."

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.

The vehicle was a maroon Jeep SUV, and the driver is about 30 years old, according to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.