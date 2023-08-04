A 22-month-old South Carolina girl died Sunday after a dresser fell on top of her while she was visiting her grandparents, officials said.

Ja'Laya Bryant was apparently "trying to climb a dresser when it tumbled over and trapped her," the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the child died of asphyxiation, and there is "no indication of foul play." However, the coroner said an investigation is ongoing.

The toddler was discovered by family members under a dresser drawer that had overturned on the child, according to the coroner's office.

EMS personnel responded to the scene for a cardiac arrest, provided emergency medical care and transported Ja'Laya to Prisma Health Trauma Services, where she died at 12:22 p.m. local time.

Jessica Fleming, who identified herself as Ja'Laya's great-aunt, told Good Morning America that authorities believe the girl reached for bracelets on top of a dresser when the furniture fell, trapping her between the dresser and the bed. She said they believe a dresser drawer fell on the toddler's chest as well.

"You really don't think about it till it happens to your family, but tie the dressers down, pin them to the wall," Fleming told GMA in an effort to prevent future furniture-related tragedies. "Put stuff up where a toddler cannot pull it over on them, where an accident doesn't happen."

"Accidents can happen literally within seconds especially with curious 22-month-olds," she added. "Take our heartache and devastation as a wake-up call for families to have furniture safely secured."

According to an obituary, Ja'Laya was "loved deeply by many before she was born," and "her parents were very excited to bring a ray of sunshine into this world."

"Ja’Laya loved to jump jump, play outside, and be held close by her parents and grandparents," the obituary added. "She was so gentle; always saying 'awwwwhhhhh' and giving you a big hug. Ja’Laya was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed."