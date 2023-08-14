21-Year-Old Woman Dies After 300-Foot Fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 21-year-old woman fell to her death Saturday in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.

The unidentified woman, who was from Severance, Colorado, and a man, 25, from San Angelo, Texas, were descending from the Flying Dutchman couloir — a steep mountain gully — when they both fell 300 feet.

The man, who was also not identified in the release, suffered critical injuries, per the park.

Visitors in the vicinity notified park rangers, and bystanders tended to the injured man until park rangers and paramedics arrived to administer medical aid, according to the NPS.

A Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base extricated the man through a hoist operation, according to the NPS. He was then taken to the UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies via a Flight for Life air ambulance. The rescue operation involved 31 people.

The NPS said that unfavorable weather conditions on Sunday hampered the recovery of the woman's body and would resume on Monday.

Her name has not yet been released until a positive identification is made and her next of kin is contacted.

The incident is under investigation, the park said, and the cause of the pair's fall wasn't immediately clear.

This marks the fourth death at Rocky Mountain National Park so far this year, per the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

According to the paper, the other three fatalities happened last month: a Las Vegas man, 24, who fell into a waterfall, a Boulder woman, 26, who fell while climbing Ypsilon Mountain's Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge and a Louisiana man, 51, who was found unresponsive by park visitors near the Mount Ida Trailhead and later died. His death was attributed to an acute coronary event and high-altitude pulmonary edema.



In a separate incident Friday at Rocky Mountain National Park, a 64-year-old Texas man fell 60 feet above the Ledges on the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak, the NPS said in the same news release. A bystander provided care to the man before park rangers arrived at the scene to assist.

Following a hoist operation involving a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter, the unidentified man was later airlifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

