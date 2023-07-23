21-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Texas Shooting: Police

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a Texas park early Saturday.

The Houston Police Department received reports from their ShotSpotter technology of “a total of 36 shots fired” at the Margaret Jenkins Park at 1:14 a.m. on Saturday morning, assistant chief Ernest Garcia said in a news briefing.

A preliminary report showed that there were multiple groups of people at the Sunnyside park where “people started firing their firearms” after an argument began, Garcia said.

Five people total were struck by gunfire, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, who was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Garcia said three of the four injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital and one “had a graze wound to the body. He added that “the condition of those individuals are going to be stable.”

The assistant chief also confirmed that they have two possible suspects in custody at a local hospital. Their involvement will be questioned in a follow-up investigation by the department’s homicide detectives.

The deceased has since been identified by family as Autumn Vallian. She was five months pregnant.

Autumn's mother, Ebony Vallian, told ABC Houston station KTRK that she and her daughter were celebrating a birthday at the park with friends and others she knew.

"As we were getting ready to leave, they started a little commotion," Ebony Vallian recalled of the incident. "One (man) pulled a gun. When he pulled his gun, the other guy's girlfriend came out of her truck and came with a gun. They were talking back and forth about who would do what and however, and they started shooting at each other."

Ebony said she and her daughter were trying to leave before the altercation broke out.

"I looked back, and my baby was down on the ground. Gone," the victim's mother said of her firstborn. "I just lost my baby. (She was) in school, trying to get a job. Trying to become something, and she's gone now."

Police urge anyone with information to contact Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

