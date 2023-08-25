Meet the 10 Pups Vying for the Title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Favorite

PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its ten furry finalists and needs your help choosing a winner

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 25, 2023 09:08AM EDT
pedigree cutest rescue voting stage ROLLOUT
The finalists of the 2023 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE brand. Photo:

courtesy (10)

Ten adorable adopted dogs are competing for the cutest crown.

The 2023 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its ten precious canine finalists.

These 10 pups were chosen from thousands of entries, and one will win the contest's grand prize. Animal lovers can now vote to help pick this winner. Voting for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest is open from August 25 through September 22 at people.com/rescuedogcontest.

The three dogs with the most votes will move on to the final round, where MuttNation Foundation co-founder and celebrity judge Miranda Lambert, editors from PEOPLE, and members of the PEDIGREE® brand will pick the grand prize winner.

The grand prize winner will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature in PEOPLE magazine and on PEOPLE.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of the winner's choice.

Read on to learn more about the 10 dogs competing to win the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, and then vote for your favorite pup at people.com/rescuedogcontest.

Roomba

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Roomba the dog.

courtesy

Roomba's pet parents fell in love with the blind pup after meeting him at an animal shelter and agreed to foster him for a weekend getaway. The 3-year-old dog made himself at home, falling asleep on the couch shortly after starting his weekend visit. After fostering the pup for three weeks following this initial visit, Roomba's owners decided they couldn't live without the dog and adopted him.

Cocoa

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Cocoa the dog.

courtesy

Cocoa was recused from a busy street in Bakersfield, California. She was found with almost no teeth and weighed just five pounds. The 10-year-old dog's lack of teeth means her tongue often escapes her mouth. Today, Cocoa is in a loving home where she brings joy to her pet parents with her affectionate and uplifting attitude.

Ducky

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Ducky the dog.

courtesy

Ducky's path to adoption starts outside a Kentucky rescue, where he was dumped with a damaged, duct-taped leg. The dog, estimated to be around 8 years old, later moved to an Indiana rescue for treatment, which required removing a few toes. Eventually, Ducky met his pet parent on Valentine's Day in 2018. He has brought warmth and joy to their life ever since.

Lazlo

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Lazlo the dog.

courtesy

Lazlo was rescued with over 55 other dogs from a hoarding situation. After a fresh start, the 2-year-old dog, turning 3 in September, was adopted. His pet parents say Lazlo was initially timid, but the pup has grown into their best friend. The little dog enjoys learning big tricks; he can skateboard and play piano.

Hobie

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Hobie the dog.

courtesy

Rescuers found Hobie wandering the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, with severe glaucoma in his left eye. Hobie's affected eye was later removed, but that hasn't slowed the dog down. His pet parents fell for the dog instantly after meeting him at the shelter, and after two weeks of regular visits with the animal lovers, Hobie fell in love with them, too, and has been a loyal friend ever since.

Bruno

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Bruno the dog.

courtesy

Bruno is a pug and Australian cattle dog mix who keeps his family, including several other rescue canines, laughing and active with his goofy antics. His pet parents say the pup is either going at 110 mph or enjoying a snuggly snooze.

Ricky

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Ricky the dog.

courtesy

Ricky started his life in a puppy mill but ended up at an animal rescue, where he found his family. The "gentle love machine" spends his days cuddling, receiving belly rubs, playing with his human siblings, and going into the office with his pet parent. He is currently training to become a therapy dog to spread his love even further.

Skye

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Skye the dog.

courtesy

Skye was found in a dumpster and brought to a high-kill shelter. Luckily, she was adopted by a devoted first-time rescue pet parent dedicated to making the pup's life fantastic. Skye, named after her stunning blue eyes, is a mix of Siberian husky, miniature Schnauzer, Labrador retriever, and Australian cattle dog.

Rudy

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Rudy the dog.

courtesy

Rudy arrived at his forever home underweight and in need of training and is now a healthy, affectionate dog who enjoys making new friends. The canine, who is part Siberian husky and part Pomeranian, is a loving companion to his human sibling with autism and is adored by his entire family.

Poppy

pedigree cutest rescue voting stage people rollout
Poppy the dog.

courtesy

Poppy was adopted when she was 10 months old and had already had a litter of puppies before her adoption. Her forever family is focused on letting the now 1-year-old dog enjoy being a puppy herself. Poppy is getting plenty of playtime thanks to her canine sibling and best friend, Lemon.

Now that you've met the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog finalists vote for your favorite at people.com/rescuedogcontest.

Related Articles
Miranda Lambert as the celebrity judge for our world's cutest dog contest
Miranda Lambert Joins World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest as a Celebrity Judge
Rescue dog contest photo
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Photographer: Sharon Vanorny Hair & Makeup: Neda Stevic/Zenobia Heaven the World's Cutest rescue 2021. Heaven and Jackie Rackers, St Charles, IL, October 6, 2021. Credit: Cynthia Lynn Hair & Makeup: Marie Wood/Zenobia
Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner
past cutest rescue dogs winners
Meet the 10 Pups Competing For the Title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Pick
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Meet the Celebrity Judges of the Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — the Rescue Pet Parents of 'The Talk'
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
worlds cutest rescue dog promotion
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Wants to Turn Your Adopted Pup into a Celebrity
Worlds cutest dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for its Next Adorable Canine Star
dogs on podium
Meet the Top Pups Vying to Win the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Vote For Your Favorite
worlds cutest rescue dog - heaven
Heaven the Smiling Shelter Pup Overcomes Her Fears and Is Crowned World's Cutest Rescue Dog
Chris evans dog shelter visit.
Chris Evans Surprises Shelter Dogs with Cuddles and Treats to Celebrate National Dog Day (Exclusive)
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Meet Lamb Chop! This Puppy Mill Survivor Is the Winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Joey King attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France
Joey King Says It's 'Incredible' to Watch Her Rescue Dog Grow: She Used to Be 'Terrified of Everything' (Exclusive)
Celebrity Pet Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion, Foe Thee Frenchie
These Celebrity Pets Have Their Own Instagram Accounts — And Some Have Over 500K Followers
WORLD'S UGLIEST DOGÂ® CONTEST Scooter
Scooter Wins the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest