Meet the 10 Pups Vying for the Title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Favorite

Ten adorable adopted dogs are competing for the cutest crown.

The 2023 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its ten precious canine finalists.

These 10 pups were chosen from thousands of entries, and one will win the contest's grand prize. Animal lovers can now vote to help pick this winner. Voting for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest is open from August 25 through September 22 at people.com/rescuedogcontest.

The three dogs with the most votes will move on to the final round, where MuttNation Foundation co-founder and celebrity judge Miranda Lambert, editors from PEOPLE, and members of the PEDIGREE® brand will pick the grand prize winner.

The grand prize winner will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature in PEOPLE magazine and on PEOPLE.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of the winner's choice.

Read on to learn more about the 10 dogs competing to win the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, and then vote for your favorite pup at people.com/rescuedogcontest.

Roomba

Roomba the dog. courtesy

Roomba's pet parents fell in love with the blind pup after meeting him at an animal shelter and agreed to foster him for a weekend getaway. The 3-year-old dog made himself at home, falling asleep on the couch shortly after starting his weekend visit. After fostering the pup for three weeks following this initial visit, Roomba's owners decided they couldn't live without the dog and adopted him.

Cocoa

Cocoa the dog. courtesy

Cocoa was recused from a busy street in Bakersfield, California. She was found with almost no teeth and weighed just five pounds. The 10-year-old dog's lack of teeth means her tongue often escapes her mouth. Today, Cocoa is in a loving home where she brings joy to her pet parents with her affectionate and uplifting attitude.

Ducky

Ducky the dog. courtesy

Ducky's path to adoption starts outside a Kentucky rescue, where he was dumped with a damaged, duct-taped leg. The dog, estimated to be around 8 years old, later moved to an Indiana rescue for treatment, which required removing a few toes. Eventually, Ducky met his pet parent on Valentine's Day in 2018. He has brought warmth and joy to their life ever since.

Lazlo

Lazlo the dog. courtesy

Lazlo was rescued with over 55 other dogs from a hoarding situation. After a fresh start, the 2-year-old dog, turning 3 in September, was adopted. His pet parents say Lazlo was initially timid, but the pup has grown into their best friend. The little dog enjoys learning big tricks; he can skateboard and play piano.

Hobie

Hobie the dog. courtesy

Rescuers found Hobie wandering the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, with severe glaucoma in his left eye. Hobie's affected eye was later removed, but that hasn't slowed the dog down. His pet parents fell for the dog instantly after meeting him at the shelter, and after two weeks of regular visits with the animal lovers, Hobie fell in love with them, too, and has been a loyal friend ever since.

Bruno

Bruno the dog. courtesy

Bruno is a pug and Australian cattle dog mix who keeps his family, including several other rescue canines, laughing and active with his goofy antics. His pet parents say the pup is either going at 110 mph or enjoying a snuggly snooze.

Ricky

Ricky the dog. courtesy

Ricky started his life in a puppy mill but ended up at an animal rescue, where he found his family. The "gentle love machine" spends his days cuddling, receiving belly rubs, playing with his human siblings, and going into the office with his pet parent. He is currently training to become a therapy dog to spread his love even further.

Skye

Skye the dog. courtesy

Skye was found in a dumpster and brought to a high-kill shelter. Luckily, she was adopted by a devoted first-time rescue pet parent dedicated to making the pup's life fantastic. Skye, named after her stunning blue eyes, is a mix of Siberian husky, miniature Schnauzer, Labrador retriever, and Australian cattle dog.

Rudy

Rudy the dog. courtesy

Rudy arrived at his forever home underweight and in need of training and is now a healthy, affectionate dog who enjoys making new friends. The canine, who is part Siberian husky and part Pomeranian, is a loving companion to his human sibling with autism and is adored by his entire family.

Poppy

Poppy the dog. courtesy

Poppy was adopted when she was 10 months old and had already had a litter of puppies before her adoption. Her forever family is focused on letting the now 1-year-old dog enjoy being a puppy herself. Poppy is getting plenty of playtime thanks to her canine sibling and best friend, Lemon.

Now that you've met the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog finalists vote for your favorite at people.com/rescuedogcontest.