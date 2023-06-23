The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!

PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand is back and accepting submissions from June 23 — August 4

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 23, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Rescue dog contest photo
Heaven the 2021 winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Gordon the Shiba Inu the winner of the 2022 contest. Photo:

CYNTHIA LYNN, @WILLOW_CREEK_PETS

The PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented the PEDIGREE® brand is back!

Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages are encouraged to enter the contest — now in its sixth year — for a chance to win their own PEOPLE Magazine feature and plenty of other great prizes.

To enter your adopted canine in the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, visit people.com/rescuedogcontest and share a photo of your pup and their adoption story. We want to know how your precious pooch changed your life and how you changed theirs.

Don't forget to call out the shelter or rescue organization that helped match you with your canine companion in your submission — because if your dog wins, their rescue wins too!

Submissions are open from June 23 — August 4.

After the submission period ends, PEOPLE editors will select 10 furry finalists, and then the public will vote to narrow the top 10 list down to a top 3.

Judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE brand will choose the grand prize winner. The lucky pup who wins the grand prize will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of their choice.

Cutest Rescue Dogs
Gordon the Shiba Inu, the winner of the 2022 People's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the Pedigree Brand.

Last year the cutest crown went to Gordon the Shiba Inu. Wendy Wickersham adopted the canine with special needs after spotting a Facebook post about his journey.

Before his adoption, Gordon survived a hit-and-run crash in Taiwan that left him paralyzed. A Good Samaritan saved the Shiba Inu from the side of the road, and the dog was brought to the U.S. to find a home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm reading this sad story, and then there was a picture of him, and he's got the biggest, goofiest smile," Wickersham, 47, told PEOPLE about finding Gordon.

Wickersham and her husband, Jim Larson, worked with Love and Second Chances, the California-based rescue that adopted out Gordon, to learn how to care for a paralyzed pet and make their home accessible to the dog's wheelchair.

2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
@willow_creek_pets

Gordon has been part of the couple's family for years now and adores spending his days in Bella Vista, Arkansas, "cruising along in his cart" and eating dog cookies.

"I love to get him out in front of people, to let them see the joy and to let them see that, yeah, there are some things that are different, but different isn't a bad thing," Wickersham said, adding, "it doesn't have to stop us or keep us from enjoying life to the fullest."

To give your rescue dog a chance to win and join past champions like Gordon and Heaven in the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest winners' circle, enter your pup now at People.com/rescuedogcontest.

The 2023 winner of PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand will be revealed in October.

Related Articles
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLEâs Worldâs Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Enter Your Adorable Adopted Pup in the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Worlds cutest dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for its Next Adorable Canine Star
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Photographer: Sharon Vanorny Hair & Makeup: Neda Stevic/Zenobia Heaven the World's Cutest rescue 2021. Heaven and Jackie Rackers, St Charles, IL, October 6, 2021. Credit: Cynthia Lynn Hair & Makeup: Marie Wood/Zenobia
Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner
past cutest rescue dogs winners
Meet the 10 Pups Competing For the Title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Pick
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Meet the Celebrity Judges of the Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — the Rescue Pet Parents of 'The Talk'
worlds cutest rescue dog promotion
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Wants to Turn Your Adopted Pup into a Celebrity
confetti dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Back to Turn Your Adorable Shelter Dog into a Star
dogs on podium
Meet the Top Pups Vying to Win the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Vote For Your Favorite
shelter dog
Pedigree Launches Loyalty Program Where the Reward Is the Love and Devotion of a Shelter Dog
Hero Rescue Dog
Hero Shelter Dog Saves Another Pup's Life with Emergency Blood Donation: 'A Really Sweet Puppy'
prancer
Prancer the 'Demonic' Chihuahua's New Owner Says He's Helped Her Heal From Past Trauma
Greenville Humane Society
S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'