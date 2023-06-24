Scooter Wins the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Scooter was crowned the winner of the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest — an annual event held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California — on June 23

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 01:12AM EDT
WORLD'S UGLIEST DOGÂ® CONTEST Scooter
Scooter was chosen as the World's Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2023. Photo:

Courtesy of WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG

Ugly never looked so good!

Scooter triumphed over a group of unique-looking canines to win the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday.

This year's champion was born with deformed back legs, according to TODAY. The 7-year-old was saved by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group.

As the grand prize winner, Scooter, a hairless Chinese Crested dog, receives $1,500, a trophy, and the adoration of the contest's thousands of fans.

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is an annual event that started over 20 years ago and was designed to inspire love for all animals, especially rescue pets.

"While the World's Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the imperfections that make our dogs lovable, a good many of them are rescues from shelters and puppy mills, so we use the fun and notoriety of this competition to raise awareness for dog adoption," Tawny Tesconi, CEO, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, said in a statement. "Dogs are like family and deserve loving homes no matter their physical distraction."

Last year, the contest returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic. In 2022, a dog named Mr. Happy Face won the top prize, thanks in part to his crooked grin and stark, white mohawk.

2022 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest
Mr. Happy Face the winner of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog Contest. Ben Trivett

Scooter joins Mr. Happy Face and over a dozen other pups in the Ugliest Dog Contest winner's circle, including 2019 winner Scamp the Tramp and Zsa Zsa, whose wide stance and teeth-exposing underbite helped her beat out 13 other contestants in 2018.

Along with giving out prizes for first, second, and third place, the World's Ugliest Dog Contest also offers a People's Choice Award and a Spirit Award.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WORLD'S UGLIEST DOGÂ® CONTEST Rascal
Rascal Deux won the People's Choice Award during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2023.

Courtesy of WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG

The winner of the contest's People's Choice Award is chosen by the community online and announced on stage at the event. This year, Rascal Deux was the people's pick.

The Spirt Award is given to a dog who has overcome obstacles or is providing a service to their community. For 2023, Harold Bartholomew took home the honor.

WORLD'S UGLIEST DOGÂ® CONTEST Harry Bartholomew
Harold Bartholomew won the Spirit Award during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2023.

Courtesy of WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG
Related Articles
Rescue dog contest photo
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!
Nelly and Chloe Bailey perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Nelly and Chloe Bailey Celebrate Juneteenth in L.A., Plus Sabrina Carpenter, Patti LaBelle and More
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out for a Dog Walk in N.Y.C, Plus Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney in L.A. and More
2022 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest
Meet the Adorably Odd Contestants of the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest — Including Winner Mr. Happy Face
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
The Best Netflix Original Movies to Stream Now
Crash the Cat wins the Cadbury bunny tryouts
Crash the One-Eyed Rescue Cat Becomes the First Feline to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts
Worlds cutest dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for its Next Adorable Canine Star
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in AIR
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Audubon winning photos
Pigeons, Puffins, and Penguins Win Top Prizes at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Relationship Timeline
DUNE
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
I'm a Virgo
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
THE BEAR
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
The Cast of 'Beetlejuice': Where Are They Now?
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline