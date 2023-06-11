The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards

01 of 22 Michelle Williams Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Michelle Williams wore a silver dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her short-sleeved dress was covered in sequins, making the actress and Tony Award nominee stand out while accompanying her husband and Sweeney Todd director Thomas Kail for the award show.

02 of 22 Jodie Comer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Jodie Comer wore a sleek, structured gown on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her strapless dress had subtle sparkly detailing on the bodice before the skirt gently fanned down from her hips. She kept her accessories very minimal, opting for an understated glam look for the night.

03 of 22 Uzo Aduba ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Uzo Aduba announced she was pregnant with her first baby while in an orange suit at the 2023 Tony Awards. She wore wide-leg orange trousers with an orange bra top and blazer, allowing her new baby bump to be the star of the show for the night.

04 of 22 Betsy Wolfe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe wore a feathered purple gown on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The & Juliet star's dress featured a thigh-high slit and massive train. She paired her dress with matching purple heels for the night.

05 of 22 Lily Rabe Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Lily Rabe wore a blue and black Erdem look for the 2023 Tony Awards. The pale blue of the dress sparkled just enough to catch the light and was starkly contrasted by the actress' black leather gloves.

06 of 22 Marcia Gay Harden Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Marcia Gay Harden showed some serious leg in her all-black look at the 2023 Tony Awards. The actress stepped out in a black dress with a thigh-high slit for Broadway's biggest night. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for her long-sleeve dress — that also included a train — to do all the talking.

07 of 22 Lupita Nyong'o Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lupita Nyong'o wore a custom-made breastplate at the 2023 Tony Awards. The silver piece, made by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, was molded to the actress' body, she wrote on Instagram. She layered the piece under a black tuxedo.

08 of 22 Amber Ruffin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Amber Ruffin may be known for her love of blazers, but she wore a bright blue gown for the 2023 Tony Awards. The TV host wore a structured dress with thigh-high slit and puff sleeves — plus a train! — for the award show.

09 of 22 Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions The host of the 2023 Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose, stood out on the red carpet in a custom silver Prada gown. Her stylists, Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, shared the look on Instagram. The plunging silver gown featured a slit up the back and detailing along the V-neckline. DeBose accessorized with DeBeers jewels and tied her hair back off her face in a voluminous ponytail.

10 of 22 Julianne Hough Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Julianne Hough wore a floral Carolina Herrera gown for the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The black and pink design featured a voluminous skirt, perfect for twirling while posing for photos. And though the dress came up to a high neckline in the front, it dipped to a backless silhouette from behind. Hough accessorized with a small black bag and wore her hair in an effortless updo.

11 of 22 Colman Domingo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Colman Domingo wore a classic Thom Browne suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. The actor spiced it up with a bow tie and shiny dress shoes and added David Yurman jewels for some shine.

12 of 22 Erich Bergen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Erich Bergen stood out in a green suit at the 2023 Tony Awards. Though he matched the leafy backdrop on the red carpet, he stood out from what is usually a sea of black tuxedos.

13 of 22 Leyna Bloom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Leyna Bloom wore a dress by Mark Bumgarner on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The black and gold number featured a structured bodice with boning and an oversized rosette detail at the waistline.

14 of 22 Skylar Astin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Skylar Astin wore a textured black suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. Rather than pick a classic black tux, Astin instead reached for something a little different to co-host the preshow alongside Julianne Hough.

15 of 22 Dylan Mulvaney Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney wore a Christian Siriano gown for the 2023 Tony Awards. Her black ball gown featured a sheer bodice and dreamy skirt. The neckline dipped down to her chest for a princess-like touch, which Mulvaney accented with a sweet necklace.

16 of 22 Lea Michele Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lea Michele wore a red and white floral dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The skirt of the dress was deceivingly large, giving the Funny Girl star plenty of skirt to twirl on the carpet. She capped off her look with award show-worthy glam and her chin-length bob sleek and tidy.

17 of 22 Jessica Chastain ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Jessica Chastain wore a bright yellow Gucci gown and cape for the 2023 Tony Awards. Her sunny yellow dress featured a structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a a large Gucci necklace and wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail.

18 of 22 Luke Evans Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Luke Evans wore a classic black suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. The actor kept it simple in the go-to silhouette to walk the red carpet, opting for the all-black look with a white button-up shirt.

19 of 22 Annaleigh Ashford Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Annaleigh Ashford wore a navy tulle dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The dress included pops of sequins and paillettes for pizzazz — perfect for the Great White Way.

20 of 22 Audra McDonald Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Audra McDonald wore a body-hugging blue dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her skin-tight dress included a ruched bodice that added just a hint of drama and a demure V neckline. She carried a coordinating clutch and wore just a few jewels.

21 of 22 Rachel Brosnahan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Rachel Brosnahan wore a dress from the Dua Lipa x Versace collection at the 2023 Tony Awards. Her black polka-dot dress had butterfly accents and a purposefully tattered hemline that added visual appeal. She capped the look off with strappy heels.