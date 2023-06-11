The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping styles at the 76th Annual Tony Awards at in New York City

By Hedy Phillips
Published on June 11, 2023 08:28PM EDT
01 of 22

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Michelle Williams wore a silver dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her short-sleeved dress was covered in sequins, making the actress and Tony Award nominee stand out while accompanying her husband and Sweeney Todd director Thomas Kail for the award show.

02 of 22

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jodie Comer wore a sleek, structured gown on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her strapless dress had subtle sparkly detailing on the bodice before the skirt gently fanned down from her hips. She kept her accessories very minimal, opting for an understated glam look for the night.

03 of 22

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Uzo Aduba announced she was pregnant with her first baby while in an orange suit at the 2023 Tony Awards. She wore wide-leg orange trousers with an orange bra top and blazer, allowing her new baby bump to be the star of the show for the night.

04 of 22

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe wore a feathered purple gown on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The & Juliet star's dress featured a thigh-high slit and massive train. She paired her dress with matching purple heels for the night.

05 of 22

Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Lily Rabe wore a blue and black Erdem look for the 2023 Tony Awards. The pale blue of the dress sparkled just enough to catch the light and was starkly contrasted by the actress' black leather gloves.

06 of 22

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Marcia Gay Harden showed some serious leg in her all-black look at the 2023 Tony Awards. The actress stepped out in a black dress with a thigh-high slit for Broadway's biggest night. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for her long-sleeve dress — that also included a train — to do all the talking.

07 of 22

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lupita Nyong'o wore a custom-made breastplate at the 2023 Tony Awards. The silver piece, made by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, was molded to the actress' body, she wrote on Instagram. She layered the piece under a black tuxedo.

08 of 22

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Amber Ruffin may be known for her love of blazers, but she wore a bright blue gown for the 2023 Tony Awards. The TV host wore a structured dress with thigh-high slit and puff sleeves — plus a train! — for the award show.

09 of 22

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The host of the 2023 Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose, stood out on the red carpet in a custom silver Prada gown. Her stylists, Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, shared the look on Instagram. The plunging silver gown featured a slit up the back and detailing along the V-neckline. DeBose accessorized with DeBeers jewels and tied her hair back off her face in a voluminous ponytail.

10 of 22

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Julianne Hough wore a floral Carolina Herrera gown for the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The black and pink design featured a voluminous skirt, perfect for twirling while posing for photos. And though the dress came up to a high neckline in the front, it dipped to a backless silhouette from behind. Hough accessorized with a small black bag and wore her hair in an effortless updo.

11 of 22

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Colman Domingo wore a classic Thom Browne suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. The actor spiced it up with a bow tie and shiny dress shoes and added David Yurman jewels for some shine.

12 of 22

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Erich Bergen stood out in a green suit at the 2023 Tony Awards. Though he matched the leafy backdrop on the red carpet, he stood out from what is usually a sea of black tuxedos.

13 of 22

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Leyna Bloom wore a dress by Mark Bumgarner on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The black and gold number featured a structured bodice with boning and an oversized rosette detail at the waistline.

14 of 22

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Skylar Astin wore a textured black suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. Rather than pick a classic black tux, Astin instead reached for something a little different to co-host the preshow alongside Julianne Hough.

15 of 22

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney wore a Christian Siriano gown for the 2023 Tony Awards. Her black ball gown featured a sheer bodice and dreamy skirt. The neckline dipped down to her chest for a princess-like touch, which Mulvaney accented with a sweet necklace.

16 of 22

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lea Michele wore a red and white floral dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The skirt of the dress was deceivingly large, giving the Funny Girl star plenty of skirt to twirl on the carpet. She capped off her look with award show-worthy glam and her chin-length bob sleek and tidy.

17 of 22

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wore a bright yellow Gucci gown and cape for the 2023 Tony Awards. Her sunny yellow dress featured a structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a a large Gucci necklace and wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail.

18 of 22

Luke Evans

Luke Evans

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Luke Evans wore a classic black suit for the 2023 Tony Awards. The actor kept it simple in the go-to silhouette to walk the red carpet, opting for the all-black look with a white button-up shirt.

19 of 22

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Annaleigh Ashford wore a navy tulle dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. The dress included pops of sequins and paillettes for pizzazz — perfect for the Great White Way.

20 of 22

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Audra McDonald wore a body-hugging blue dress on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet. Her skin-tight dress included a ruched bodice that added just a hint of drama and a demure V neckline. She carried a coordinating clutch and wore just a few jewels.

21 of 22

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Rachel Brosnahan wore a dress from the Dua Lipa x Versace collection at the 2023 Tony Awards. Her black polka-dot dress had butterfly accents and a purposefully tattered hemline that added visual appeal. She capped the look off with strappy heels.

22 of 22

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sara Bareilles wore a red dress by Georges Chakra for the 2023 Tony Awards. The sleeves had a cage-like appearance that matched the tie at her waist, and the dress fanned out into a dramatic oversized skirt.

