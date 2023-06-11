Ariana DeBose Commands the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet in a Plunging Silver Gown

The ‘West Side Story’ actress kicked off Broadway's biggest night with a dramatic gown

and Hedy Phillips
Published on June 11, 2023 06:19PM EDT
Ariana DeBose
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ariana DeBose “did the thing” at Broadway’s biggest night!

Before gracing the stage as host of the 76th annual Tony Awards, the West Side Story actress, 32, made her red carpet entrance in a plunging silver gown at the United Palace in New York City on Sunday.

Her dramatic gown featured a deep-V neckline and slit up the back as well. Because the metallic of the dress was so bold, she kept her glam understated, tying her hair back off her face in a voluminous low ponytail.

Ariana DeBose

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The Oscar winner’s voice may have range — but so does her style. During her first hosting gig at last year’s Tony Awards, the actress rocked a slinky, sparkly black dress on the star-studded red carpet. Later in the night, she stunned in a perfectly tailored white suit while sitting on audience member Andrew Garfield’s lap to serenade him.

Earlier this year, during her viral BAFTA rap that gave us “Angela Bassett did the thing,” the actress wore a neon-pink, jewel-neck jumpsuit that didn’t limit the triple threat’s range of motion in the viral performance.

DeBose was asked to return to the Tonys stage this year following her iconic — and very interactive — performance last year. 

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," DeBose said in a press release, adding that she’s “so looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”

The star added that she wanted to add “some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards.”

Though the actress faced some ridicule online following her BAFTA opening number in February — although one of the show’s producers said the performance was celebrated by members of the audience — DeBose was more than ready to return to hosting.

While reflecting on the viral rap on The View in April, the star said, "I think anytime you go into a space that … obviously, I'm very American, you know what I mean? Entertainment here, it's high-energy. The BAFTAs happen in London. ... It's a different sensibility. The producers came to me and wanted to do something new."

"Now, there's always gonna be a thing, but for me I'm just like, people get it now," she added. "That's great."

