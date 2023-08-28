The 2023 Streamys Photo Booth Was Where All the Fun Happened Sunday Night: Photos (Exclusive)

After the show was the afterparty — and all sorts of antics in the Shutterstock and PEOPLE portrait studio!

By People Staff
Updated on August 28, 2023 10:50AM EDT
Rich Guy streamy awards photo booth tout
Rich Guy at the 2023 Streamys.

Shutterstock

Did you catch Sunday night's Streamy Awards?

Some of the biggest names in social media came together in Los Angeles at the annual award show to honor creators in categories such as music, comedy, food, and gaming. And for the first time, this year’s Streamys included a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honored the most impactful songs of the year.

After the show, many creators kicked back in the Shutterstock and PEOPLE photo booth: see their pictures here!

01 of 25

Vivienne Vicera

Vivienne Vicera Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
02 of 25

Wyatt Dobson

Wyatt Dobson Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
03 of 25

Raz Loback and Friends

Raz Lobak Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
04 of 25

Laura Prangley

Laura Prangley Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
05 of 25

Rich Guy

Rich Guy streamy awards photo booth tout

Shutterstock
06 of 25

Matt Friend

Matt Friend Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
07 of 25

Kyle Schmidt

Kyle Schmidt Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
08 of 25

Pinky Doll

Pinky doll Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
09 of 25

Ramon Mendez

Ramon Mendez Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
10 of 25

Raffy Ermac

Raffy Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
11 of 25

The Underscore Talent Team

Underscore Talent Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
12 of 25

Sophie San Philippo

sophie san philippo Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
13 of 25

Vivienne Medrano

Vivienne Medrano Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
14 of 25

Julia Ermac

Julia Ermac Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
15 of 25

Karalynn Dunton

karalynn dunton Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
16 of 25

Samir & Katie Chaudry

samir chaundry Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
17 of 25

Ryan Trahan

Ryan Trahan Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
18 of 25

Jose Cristoff Feliciano Arce

Jose Cristoff Feliciano Arce Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
19 of 25

Gene Chorba

Gene Chorba Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
20 of 25

Airrack

eric decker Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
21 of 25

Drew Baldwin

Drew Baldwin Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
22 of 25

Dani Rose

Dani Rose Streamy Awards photo booth

Shutterstock
23 of 25

Drew Afualo

drew afualo Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
24 of 25

Jonti Wild

Jonti Wild Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
25 of 25

Dylan Mulvaney

dylan mulvaney Streamy Awards photo booth.

Shutterstock
