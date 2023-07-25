Entertainment Music Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio Score Nominations at the 2023 Streamy Awards — See the Rest! Kate Hudson, the Jonas Brothers, Alix Earle and Hailey Baldwin Bieber will also vie for a win at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 12:20PM EDT Trending Videos Ice Spice; MrBeast; Charli D'Amelio. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty The nominations are in for the 2023 Streamy Awards! The annual award show, now in its 13th year, honors digital creators in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more. YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle. For the first time, this year’s Streamys will include a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year. The artists up for the win this year are Kaliii, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Armani White, d4vd, Meghan Trainor, Coi Leray, Big Boss Vette, Sam Smith and Kim Petras and Doechii. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas in May in Miami Beach, Florida in May 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Other notable names include Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton and Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, who are all up for the crossover award, plus breakout star nominees Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8), Keith Lee and Drew Afualo. This year’s show — which will stream live on Streamy social channels on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET — will be hosted by The Game Theorists creator and seven-time winner MatPat. "I've always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” he said in a statement. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night – there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before – and I've been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can't wait!” See below for all the nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards. CREATOR OF THE YEAR Airrack Alix Earle Charli D'Amelio Jay Shetty JiDion Logan Paul Mikayla Nogueira MrBeast Ryan Trahan Zach King SHOW OF THE YEAR AMP BRYCE • Brandon Rogers Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg Good Mythical Morning Hot Ones • First We Feast I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla RDCWorld Sam and Colby UNHhhh • WOWPresents STREAMER OF THE YEAR Emiru HasanAbi Ironmouse IShowSpeed Kai Cenat Ludwig Quackity tarik Valkyrae xQc INTERNATIONAL Enaldinho (Brazil) Gaules (Brazil) ibai (Spain) Khaby Lame (Italy) Mikecrack (Spain) SHORT FORM the cheeky boyos Chris Olsen Connor Price Elyse Myers Rich Black Guy INDIVIDUAL AWARDS BREAKOUT CREATOR Alix Earle Drew Afualo Dylan Mulvaney Jake Shane • octopusslover8 Keith Lee BREAKOUT STREAMER Agent00 ExtraEmily Fanum filian Shylily COLLABORATION albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD Beast Philanthropy DrLupo • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Invisible People jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation CREATOR PRODUCT BÉIS • Shay Mitchell CrunchLabs • Mark Rober Feastables • MrBeast POPFLEX • Blogilates PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI CROSSOVER Hailey Rhode Bieber Jonas Brothers Kate Hudson Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead Paris Hilton FIRST PERSON Airrack BENOFTHEWEEK Danny Duncan Ryan Trahan Safiya Nygaard JUST CHATTING HasanAbi Kai Cenat Quackity xQc YourRAGE VARIETY STREAMER Emiru IShowSpeed LIRIK Ludwig Valkyrae VTUBER filian Gawr Gura Ironmouse Jaiden Animations shxtou MUSIC AWARDS ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR "Area Codes" • Kaliii "Boy’s a liar Pt. 2" • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice "GOATED." • Armani White "Here With Me" • d4vd "In Ha Mood" • Ice Spice "Made You Look" • Meghan Trainor "Players" • Coi Leray "Pretty Girls Walk" • Big Boss Vette "Unholy" • Sam Smith, Kim Petras "What It Is" • Doechii SHOW AWARDS PODCAST Call Her Daddy H3 Podcast IMPAULSIVE On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Yard SCRIPTED SERIES BRYCE • Brandon Rogers Dhar Mann The Game Theorists Ginormo! • Steven He RDCWorld UNSCRIPTED SERIES Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg Hot Ones • First We Feast I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla Sam and Colby SUBJECT AWARDS ANIMATED Haminations HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop Jaiden Animations The Land of Boggs MeatCanyon BEAUTY Brad Mondo colleen.makeupp Mikayla Nogueira MissDarcei NikkieTutorials COMEDY DeMarcus Shawn Kris Collins Lucas Lopez The McFarlands RDCWorld COMMENTARY Chad Chad D’Angelo Wallace Danny Gonzalez Kurtis Conner penguinz0 COMPETITIVE GAMER iiTzTimmy Scump tarik TenZ Typical Gamer DANCE Cale Brown Enola Bedard Matt Steffanina Merrick Hanna yoolwxnder FASHION AND STYLE Gunnar Deatherage Kenz Lawrén Max Alexander Mina Le Wisdom Kaye FOOD Alexis Nikole Chef Reactions Cooking With Lynja Nick DiGiovanni Nigel Ng GAMER Aphmau Caylus Dream Markiplier TommyInnit HEALTH AND WELLNESS Austen Alexander Doctor Mike Dr Julie HealthyGamerGG LeanBeefPatty KIDS AND FAMILY Brittikitty Gracie’s Corner Ms Rachel Rebecca Zamolo Recess Therapy LEARNING AND EDUCATION Big Weird World Colin and Samir TierZoo Tom Scott Veritasium LIFESTYLE AMP Bretman Rock Charli D'Amelio Kara and Nate Sofia Richie Grainge NEWS Brian Tyler Cohen Gay News • Josh Helfgott HasanAbi The Philip DeFranco Show Task & Purpose SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING Allen Pan Hacksmith Industries I did a thing Mark Rober techjoyce SPORTS Deestroying Duke Dennis Good Good Golf Jesser Olivia Dunne TECHNOLOGY iJustine Linus Tech Tips Marques Brownlee Mrwhosetheboss Supercar Blondie CRAFT AWARDS CINEMATOGRAPHY Ashley Xu Cole Walliser Lyrical Lemonade Recider Will Freeark EDITING Cooking With Lynja Jet Lag: The Game Kelly Wakasa Savanah Moss Yes Theory VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS Buttered Side Down Corridor Crew Justin Yi SoKrispyMedia Zach King WRITING CalebCity Dami Lee Josh Zilberberg Leo González Petey BRAND AWARDS STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR BENlabs Content+ kvell Reach Agency Whalar STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios Feastables • MrBeast No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+ STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR Barbie • Mattel Chipotle Mexican Grill Insta360 Old Spice • Procter & Gamble Prime Video • Amazon STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network LIVE@4:25 • Totino's Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ Plot Pitch • Prime Video Real People, Real Stories • AARP Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN #heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency Nebula • Standard STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+