Pinkydoll Strikes a Pose at the 2023 Streamy Awards in an Icy Blue Catsuit — and Bejeweled Pedicure!

Pinkydoll arrived in style to the 2023 Streamy Awards — and she isn't playing games when it comes to her red carpet fashion!

The viral TikTok sensation, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, showed up at the ceremony's red carpet wearing an icy blue catsuit featuring gloved sleeves. The eye-catching one-piece — covered in a wavy psychedelic print — was teamed with a blue-and-teal micro skirt secured at the hip with a sparkling brooch.

She also wore sparkly bedazzled heels that matched her bejeweled pedicure perfectly.

Sinon let her outfit shine by sweeping her hair up into a simple half-up style.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Sinon, 27, will be presenting an award at Sunday’s ceremony, which honors digital creators in categories across the board — from music and comedy to gaming and food. Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Anna Sitar and Brianna LaPaglia are among the other content creators who will be presenting awards at this year’s show.

YouTube star MrBeast leads this year’s nominees as he received nods in five different categories, including creator of the year, while several other high-profile stars are nominated, including Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice, Sofia Richie Grainge and the Jonas Brothers.

Alix Earle, Jake Shane and Charli D’Amelio are among the TikTok content creators who scored nominations this year. This year’s award show is hosted by YouTube creator MatPat.

The self-proclaimed “queen of NPC” content (NPC stands for non-player character, referring to background characters in video games), Sinon has amassed more than 1 million followers on TikTok since creating her account last year. Her most viral — and most lucrative — form of content is her livestreams, which she spends an average of six hours per day hosting, according a piece she wrote for Business Insider.

A major revenue driver for her, as well as a key part of her brand, are the signature catchphrases she’s developed. Viewers on TikTok can send Sinon stickers while she’s on livestream. The stickers cost anywhere from $0.01 to several dollars to send to her, and she says a catchphrase according to what sticker she receives.

One of her most well-known catchphrases is centered on a sticker in the shape of an ice cream cone. When a viewer sends her one, she says, “Mm, ice cream so good."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 Streamy Awards is streaming live on Streamy social channels and People.com starting at 9 p.m. ET.

