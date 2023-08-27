Dylan Mulvaney Brings Old Hollywood Flair to 2023 Streamy Awards in Striking Ruby Red Minidress

Dylan Mulvaney is painting the 2023 Streamy Awards red!

On Sunday night, the social media personality — known for chronicling her journey as a transgender woman on TikTok for over a year, starting with her "day one of being a girl" video — made a striking appearance on the carpet with a bold, yet elegant, look.

Mulvaney, who presented an award during the show and is nominated for breakout creator, wore a ruby red minidress designed with a center cutout topped with large bow adornment. She teamed the design with red sling-back heels and a gleaming necklace.

The star's beauty held an air of Old Hollywood glam. Her blonde hair was swept into a side-parted down 'do while her lips were painted with a red shade that matched her dress.

Ahead of the show, Mulvaney posted a video of herself on her Instagram Story, dancing to MARINA's "Primadonna" while wearing a gingham dress and a cropped cardigan.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Along with the Streamys, Mulvaney’s red carpet events so far this year included her debut appearance at the Tony Awards in June. For that occasion, she wore a Christian Siriano-designed black crystal-covered gown that was complemented by a mesh corset covered in rhinestones as well as a a diamond choker and stud earrings.

“I’m headed to my very first Tony Awards with Meta,” Mulvaney said in an Instagram video that was posted on the same day of the ceremony. “This is my Super Bowl, y’all.”

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Prior to the Tonys, Mulvaney stepped on the red carpet at the Grammys in February, and even then red was her color of choice for the night. She wore a vibrant floor-length dress also designed by Siriano with cutouts on the sides.

Mulvaney also attended the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 10 wearing a light blue blazer dress. She had her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail and wore dramatic blue eyeshadow look.

Entering its 13th year, the Streamys celebrate digital creators’ achievements in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more.

For the 2023 edition of the awards, YouTube star MrBeast leads with five nominations, including creator of the year. Other notable figures competing for prizes include Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Bieber and Charli D’Amelio .

Additionally, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton and Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are all nominated for the crossover award.

The Game Theorists’ MatPat — a seven-time Streamy winner — is serving as host.

The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.

