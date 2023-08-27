Dylan Mulvaney Wins Breakout Creator at 2023 Streamy Awards — and Says 'I'm Gonna Go Have a Beer'

The Streamys Academy has spoken!

Dylan Mulvaney took home the award for Breakout Creator during the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday.

"I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award but now I'm a musical theater gal with a streamy," the TikTok star and actress said while accepting the award.

"532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my "Days of Girlhood" series, and my life has been changed for the better," she added. "But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it."

As the speech continued, Mulvaney went on to call for allies "to support trans people publicly and proudly."

"I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya," the social media star said while closing out her speech, referencing the Bud Light controversy.

Also nominated for the award were Jake Shane a.k.a. the man behind TikTok account Octupusslover8, viral sensation Alix Earle, social media food critic Keith Lee and TikTok roast specialist Drew Afualo.



Dylan Mulvaney. Kevin Winter/Getty

Mulvaney, 26, has risen to fame over the last several months for documenting her experience as a trans woman on TikTok. In March 2022, she started with her "day one of being a girl" clip and has since amassed 10.6 million followers and 478 million likes on the platform.

Mulvaney opened up to PEOPLE back in March, shortly after walking the Grammys red carpet and visiting the White House to speak with the president, about her experience looking for love at the time. "I can't wait for the day that I get to show people that a trans person can be in a healthy, happy relationship," she said.



Dylan Mulvaney. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The influencer notably was part of a Bud Light partnership earlier this year that sparked hateful commentary among conservative social media personalities, politicians, and more who disapproved of what they called “woke” advertising. In a video captioned, “Trans people like beer too,” she responded to the backlash. “One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer, and I always have,” the TikTok creator said, before calling the response "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined."

“I’m going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages or news anchors misgendering me or companies going silent that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am and that I love being,” she said at the time.

Hosted by The Game Theorists’ MatPat — a seven-time Streamy winner himself — the Streamys will include presenters Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc.



YouTubers Dream, Ryan Trahan, Happy Kelli, Supercar Blondie, Michelle Khare, as well as YouTube-famous duos Smosh, Rhett and Link, and Colin and Samir are also on the presenter lineup.

The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.