The Best Beauty Moments of the 2023 Streamy Awards

The 2023 Streamy Awards brought all types of glam.

On Sunday night, online content creators across music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more came together for the annual award show in Los Angeles, hosted this year by The Game Theorists creator and seven-time winner MatPat.

Although there was tons of entertainment during the livestreamed ceremony, there were plenty of beauty moments to admire on the red carpet, too.

Read ahead to see which looks caught our attention.



Dylan Mulvaney's Old Hollywood glam at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Dylan Mulvaney brought timeless Old Hollywood flair to the carpet.

Her look consisted of a red bow-adorned mini dress, which she teamed with an elegant wavy side-swept hairstyle, crimson lipstick and fanned-out lashes.

The style combination commanded even more attention when Mulvaney took the stage to accept the trophy for breakout creator.

"I feel like I just blacked out. That was the best moment of my year so far," Mulvaney — the 26-year-old TikToker behind her viral "Days of Girlhood" videos series documenting her daily life as a transgender woman — told PEOPLE exclusively of her win backstage.

Bella Poarch's dominatrix-style plaits at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

A popular look at this year's Streamys was butt-length pigtails, sported by both Bella Poarch and Enola Bedard.

Poarch, 26, styled her signature mane into two bulky braids hanging just at her thighs. Her hairdo included subtle yet edgy accents such as twisted space buns securing the pigtails on top and some sleek face-framing pieces.

The "Dolls" singer also wore frosty eye makeup consisting of a shimmery cut crease, a smokey outer corner and cat-eye lashes.

Enola Bedard's long braids at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile Bedard, a dancer and choreographer, leveled up her usual shoulder-length locks with braided extensions.

Her hairstylist, Lumina Rosa, worked the star's hair into a high ponytail separated into two nearly floor-grazing braids that complemented her equally dramatic smokey eye and gold chain accessories.

Shea Couleé's fiery hair and makeup at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Fun and creative glam was also present on the carpet.

Drag queen and Marvel star Shea Couleé opted for an abundance of colors. She teamed her floral-patterned blazer dress with what appeared to be a vibrant red-orange wig in the style of a retro bun wrapped in ringlets.

Couleé, 34, also embedded the fiery colorway into her makeup, choosing to wear an orange smokey eye with bold lashes and arched eyebrows. She completed all of that with brown-lined lips.

Brandon Rogers' ombré eyeshadow at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty

YouTuber Brandon Rogers, who took home the prize for scripted series for his show Bryce, decided to rock electric ombré eyeshadow on his lids and lower lash line.

And if that didn't make enough of a statement, Rogers also added silver glitter to his coiffed hair, which glinted under the light.