Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson Dominate 2023 People's Choice Country Nominations: See the Full List

Read the full list of music honorees ahead of this year's inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, which will air live Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/PT

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on August 16, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Lainey Wilson; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The People's Choice Awards off-shoot — the People's Choice Country Awards — is about to make its debut.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.

On Wednesday, the full list of nominees was revealed, and country superstars Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen dominate the categories. Kane Brown and Jelly Roll also have a accrued a substantial number of nods with six nominations each.

Throughout the evening, there will be several honorary awards presented, including the Country Music Icon Award, which will be presented to Toby Keith by Blake Shelton. More honorary award recipients, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists online starting tomorrow through Friday, Aug. 25 at www.votepcca.com.

See the full list of nominees below.

THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2023 

1. Blake Shelton 

2. Kane Brown 

3. Kelsea Ballerini 

4. Lainey Wilson 

5. Luke Combs 

6. Morgan Wallen 

7. Old Dominion 

8. Zach Bryan 

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023 

1. Bailey Zimmerman 

2. Blake Shelton 

3. HARDY 

4. Jelly Roll 

5. Kane Brown 

6. Luke Combs 

7. Morgan Wallen 

8. Zach Bryan

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen. Ethan Miller/Getty

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023 

1. Ashley McBryde 

2. Carly Pearce 

3. Carrie Underwood 

4. Elle King 

5. Kelsea Ballerini 

6. Lainey Wilson 

7. Megan Moroney 

8. Miranda Lambert 

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023 

1. Brothers Osborne 

2. Dan + Shay 

3. Lady A 

4. Little Big Town 

5. Maddie & Tae 

6. Old Dominion 

7. Parmalee 

8. The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023 

1. Bailey Zimmerman 

2. Corey Kent 

3. ERNEST 

4. Ingrid Andress 

5. Jelly Roll 

6. Megan Moroney 

7. Priscilla Block 

8. Zach Bryan 

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023 

1. Bailey Zimmerman 

2. Blake Shelton 

3. Carrie Underwood 

4. Dolly Parton 

5. Kelsea Ballerini 

6. Luke Combs 

7. Morgan Wallen 

8. Shania Twain 

THE SONG OF 2023 

1. "Fast Car" - Luke Combs 

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman 

2. "Last Night" - Morgan Wallen 

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak 

3. "Love You Anyway" - Luke Combs 

Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher 

4. "Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll 

Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta 

5. "Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney 

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins 

6. "Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown 

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

7. "Thinkin’ Bout Me" - Morgan Wallen 

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips 

8. "wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson 

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair 

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023 

1. "Beer With My Friends" - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion 

Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter 

2. "Cowgirls" - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST 

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak 

3. "red" - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen 

Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

4. "Save Me" - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson 

Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll 

5. "Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown 

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

6. "wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson 

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

7. "We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton 

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good 

8. "You, Me, And Whiskey" - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block 

Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor 

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023 

1. "Dawns" - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers 

Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan 

2. "Just Say I’m Sorry" - P!nk, Chris Stapleton 

Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton 

3. "Life Goes On" - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs 

Songwriter: Ed Sheeran 

4. "Seasons" - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton 

Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay 

5. "Texas" - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris 

Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren "Oak" Felder 6. That’s Not How This Works - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay 

Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers 

7. "UNHEALTHY" - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain 

Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

8. "Wasted" - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel 

Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz 

THE ALBUM OF 2023 

1. Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson 

2. Different Man - Kane Brown 

3. Gettin' Old - Luke Combs 

4. One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen 

5. Religiously. The Album. - Bailey Zimmerman 

6. Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini 

7. the mockingbird & THE CROW - HARDY 

8. Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll 

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023 

1. "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers 

2. "Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll 

3. "Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney 

4. "Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown 

5. "Thought You Should Know" - Morgan Wallen 

6. "wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

7. "Where We Started" - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry 

8. "You Proof" - Morgan Wallen 

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023 

1. Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour 

2. Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour 

3. Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour 

4. Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour 

5. Luke Combs World Tour 

6. Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour 

7. Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour 

8. Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

