Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter and More to Present at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 Video Music Awards will be held on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Published on September 6, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Emily Ratajkowski, Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter. Photo:

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty; Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are going to be a star-studded affair. 

The first round of presenters were announced on Wednesday for this year’s VMAs, which include Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bebe Rexha, French Montana and Charli D'Amelio for VMAs 2023 presenters
Bebe Rexha, French Montana and Charli D'Amelio.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty 

The VMAs also shared the lineup for the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos®. Rising rapper Kaliii, pop singer/actress Reneé Rapp and rock band The Warning will all take the stage. 

Kaliii and Rapp are among first-time nominees at the award show. Kaliii, who contributed to the hit Barbie soundtrack, and Rapp, who recently released her acclaimed debut album Snow Angel, are both nominated in the best new artist category. The pop artist also received a nod in the PUSH performance of the year category for her song “Colorado.” 

Renee Rapp and Kali for VMAs 2023 performers
Reneé Rapp and Kaliii.

Kayla Oaddams/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Several of the presenters are among first-time nominees, as well. GloRilla and Ice Spice are both nominated for the first time in the best new artist category. GloRilla also received a nomination for best hip-hop for her collaboration with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2,” and Ice Spice garnered a PUSH performance of the year nomination for “Princess Diana.” 

The VMAs also confirmed the performers of the pre-show, airing live from 6:30 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by rapper Sweetie, who won the VMA for best art direction in 2021, Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney, the pre-show will see performances from rap star NLE Choppa and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

A stacked list of previously announced performers are also set to appear during the official broadcast, including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin and Stray Kids. Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira, who are being honored with the coveted global icon award and video vanguard award, respectively, will also hit the iconic MTV stage. 

MTV announced the full list of nominations in August. Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, closely followed by SZA who has six. Other nominees include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Post Malone and Sam Smith, among many others. 

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12.

