Made in America Festival, Headlined by Lizzo and SZA, Canceled for 2023

The music festival curated by JAY-Z has been canceled due to "severe circumstances outside of production control"

Published on August 8, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Music fans react in the crowd as Kaskade performs onstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival
Made in America 2017.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Philadelphia music fans may be in need of new Labor Day weekend plans. 

Made in America music festival has been canceled. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia festival announced that the event, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 2 and 3, will no longer be able to go on as planned.  

The festival, which is curated by JAY-Z and was supposed to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA, released a statement about the cancellation. 

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared on social media. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement continued. 

Made in America also shared that all ticket holders will be refunded and added, “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.” 

Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Tems and others were among the rest of the lineup. 

Though there are no additional details about the festival cancellation, it comes shortly after a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo by three of her former backup dancers for alleged sexual and racial harassment, as well as creating a hostile work environment. It would have been the “About Damn Time” performer’s first live appearance following the lawsuit. 

The singer has denied the accusations, which a source exclusively told PEOPLE that she was “blindsided” by. 

The plantiffs' attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement to PEOPLE, “There is no doubt that Lizzo has built quite a career for herself, and she has certainly achieved a lot. However, her success and popularity does not give her the right to treat her employees with such disrespect in violation of numerous laws. We’re happy to hear that this has been a wakeup call for her as maybe she can now acknowledge the pain and distress that she caused the plaintiffs."

For her part, SZA has yet to comment on Made in America's cancellation.

