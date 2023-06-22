Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick Among Class of 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees

"The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation," wrote David M. Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, in a press statement

By
Published on June 22, 2023 06:00PM EDT
Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick Among 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees
Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick and Barry Gibb. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Mike Marsland/WireImage

The star-studded recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors have been unveiled!

On Thursday, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming and Billy Crystal will receive the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements on Dec. 3.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” wrote David M. Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, in a press statement.

Grammy winners 2/15 the Bee Gees, brothers Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb hold their Grammy for their Album of the Year Award, "Saturday Night Fever," the largest selling soundtrack in album history with 15-million sold. The Bee Gees won four Grammys but lost out to Billy Joel and the song "Just the Way You Are" for the coveted awards for Record and Song of the Year.
Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb at the Grammys. Getty

Of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Bee Gees member, the chairman said, "Barry Gibb, along with his late brothers Robin and Maurice, set the music world on fire in the ‘60s and later defined the modern dance era with their trademark falsetto sound and groove style, becoming a pop superstar group for the ages."

"This is a wonderful honor! It’s hard to be proud and humble at the same time. It is one of the most special moments in my life and something that I will always cherish," wrote Gibb, 76, in a statement.

"When I think back over 50 years to our beginnings in Redcliffe, Queensland, I could never have expected this to happen in my life. Receiving the Kennedy Center Honors is something that everyone hopes might happen one day," added the "Stayin' Alive" musician. "I've often thought about but never dreamed it could come true. Thank you to all those who made this dream a reality. I wish my brothers were here so that they could've shared in this special moment.”

Queen Latifah attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Queen Latifah in May 2023.

 Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Rubenstein referred to Latifah, 53, "as the ‘First Lady of Hip Hop,’" noting that the Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer and actress "shaped and innovated the art form in its earliest days, representing black women everywhere and using the idiom to become a powerful voice for change."

Latifah said that she's "humbled" by the recognition in a statement: "When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, 'No.' No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can't become actresses. No, actors can't also produce."

"To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community. The work the Kennedy Center does is immeasurable so I’m beyond grateful for this recognition," she continued.

The "U.N.I.T.Y." musician's induction is especially fitting, as this year's ceremony will also include a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre. "Hip-hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. "What a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip Hop who has inspired us along the way.”

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick in May 2023.

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Rubenstein's statement also included a note about the Grammy-winning "I Say a Little Prayer" singer: "Soulful songstress Dionne Warwick has blazed a trail with her signature voice, scintillating presence, and trove of hits that has become a soundtrack of inspiration for generations of artists and audiences.”

Warwick, 82, wrote of the honor in a statement, "I'm exceptionally happy to be honored by the Kennedy Center. It's very exciting to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry for the past 60 years."

Renee Fleming attends the 16th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at David Geffen Hall
Renée Fleming in November 2022.

John Lamparski/Getty

Rubenstein wrote of Fleming, a five-time Grammy winner "known as 'America's soprano,'" that she's "captivated audiences worldwide with her luminous voice, incomparable artistry, and a knack for bringing opera into the mainstream for more than four decades."

Fleming, 64, said in a statement that it's "thrilling" to be included in this year's group: "This award demonstrates the richness and range of the performing arts in our country, and the Kennedy Center's celebration is a powerful expression of our culture."

The vocalist added, "Music has defined the arc of my life, giving voice to an introverted child, taking me to places I never dreamed of visiting and people I never dreamed of meeting. Most of all, it has shown me the enormous potential for healing and joy that the arts offer everyone. Having looked with awe at the Honorees in that box at the Kennedy Center Opera House, I'm incredibly grateful to think I will be among them.”

Honoree Billy Crystal, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, poses in the press room during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Billy Crystal in March 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Of Crystal, 75, an Emmy and Tony winner known for his roles in The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally... and Monsters, Inc., among other projects, Rubenstein said: “A true comedic icon and multi-talented artist since the 1980s who has kept millions laughing around the world, Billy Crystal is responsible for some of the most memorable stand-up moments and hilarious Hollywood scenes in the last half-century."

Crystal expressed feeling "overwhelmed" by the honor in a statement: "I started performing when I was 5 years old, making my parents and family laugh. Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career. I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion."

He continued, "It has been a thrilling lifetime of performing in so many different arenas and my heart is full of gratitude to the Kennedy Center, my wife Janice, my children and grandchildren, our family and friends, and all the amazing people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. And finally, of course, my wonderful fans.”

Hosted by Gloria Estefan for the third time, the ceremony will be held at the JFK Center in Washington, D.C. It'll air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Paul McCartney and John Lennon
Paul McCartney Clarifies That New Beatles Music Isn't 'Artificially' Created: 'We All Play on It'
Kesha-Dr Luke-062223
Kesha and Dr. Luke Agree to Resolve Lawsuit as Singer Says She 'Cannot Recount' Details of Alleged Assault
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin in New Video from Beach Vacation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Cyndi Lauper Says She Has to 'Get Over' Feeling 'Pissed Off' About Birthdays as She Turns 70: 'Oy!' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023
Kelly Clarkson Moved Her Show to N.Y.C. Because It 'Just Got Lonely' in L.A.: 'Never Wanted to Live There'
Kelly Clarkson sat down with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, to promote her new album Chemistry
Kelly Clarkson Had to Sing 'I Will Always Love You' Moments After Her Divorce Was Finalized: 'Screw You Universe'
Mod Sun Releases New Music One Day After Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split
Mod Sun Releases New Music After Avril Lavigne, Tyga Split: ‘From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers’
*EXCLUSIVE* - Harry Styles at his Cardiff concert
Harry Styles Halts Concert to Let Pregnant Fan Use the Bathroom — and Later Helps Choose Her Baby's Name
Louis Tomlinson performs during his Faith In The Future World Tour 2023
Louis Tomlinson Show in Colorado Hit by Massive Hail Storm, Injuring Around 100 Fans
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Forgets the Lyrics to 'I Drink Wine' While Performing in Las Vegas and Laughs: 'Bloody Hell!'
Bebe Rexha at the Warner Music Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bebe Rexha Returns to the Stage After Assault by Concertgoer: 'No Phones in the Face — Thank God'
Cardi B and Hamish Harding
Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson Going to Blink-182 Show While He's Missing: 'You Supposed to Be Crying'
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston and Shaun Cassidy
Shaun Cassidy Recalls Doing Magic Act for Jennifer Aniston's 5th Birthday: 'Weird Little Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)