Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz and More to Perform at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-day festival in Las Vegas will also feature Tim McGraw and TLC, among other acts

Published on June 6, 2023 03:45 PM
Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson and Lenny Kravitz
It's time for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia revealed many of the artists set to take the stage for this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 and 23 — and the lineup is star-studded.

Performers for the upcoming festival include Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Onstage collaborations and other surprises will go down at the event — hosted by Ryan Seacrest — as well, according to a press release.

Tickets for the festival become available to eligible Capital One cardholders from June 14 at 10 a.m. PT through June 16 at 10 a.m. PT. An exclusive pre-concert event featuring a private Fall Out Boy performance will also be available to such Capital One cardholders as an add-on option.

The general public will gain access to tickets via AXS on June 16 at 11 a.m. PT.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a press statement. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
For those unable to attend the festival in-person, the performances will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia's radio stations across the country as well as on Hulu, both live and on-demand.

“This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, in a press statement. “And, for the first time in our 13 year history we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”

Last year's festival featured a lineup of  Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, HalseyLionel Richie, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Luke CombsMaren MorrisMegan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more.

