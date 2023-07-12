Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie Mendoza! Colorado Infant Chosen in 13th Annual Photo Search

Meet this year's Gerber baby!

The winner of the family brand's 13th annual Photo Search was announced on Wednesday, with the world being introduced to Colorado's own Madison "Maddie" Mendoza.

A throwback photo of Maddie's mom, Crystal Mendoza, as a baby included in their submission shows that the two look a lot alike, sharing the same spirited head of hair and a smiley demeanor.

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful," mom Crystal shared in a statement. "We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world."



The infant, who turns 10 months old this week, is already a world traveler and loves hiking with her parents, swim lessons and music classes. Maddie also has an adventurous palette, falling in love with new foods.

Maddie's parents are high school sweethearts who have been together for 22 years, enduring 9 years of a long-distance relationship in the process. Today, dad Jun is a Lieutenant Colonel physician in the Air Force and has been serving the United States for 16 years, while Crystal works as a dentist.

Both Jun and Crystal are from first-generation families from the Philippines, with both of Maddie’s grandfathers having served in the U.S. Navy after coming to the U.S. with little, beginning a family legacy of "resilience and love" that the family hopes to continue with Maddie.

Gerber

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie's story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO. “The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program. We’re excited to partner with Maddie and her family throughout the next year to highlight the full-circle journey from baby to parent.”

As this year’s Photo Search winner, Maddie will serve as the 2023 Gerber Baby and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, Maddie and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear. Throughout the year, the family will also enjoy surprise perks from Gerber partners.

In their continued support of March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs, Gerber will also match Maddie’s cash prize with a donation.



"Together, we can make a lasting impact on maternal and infant health, ensuring that every baby has the best start in life," said Kelly Ernst, SVP, Chief Revenue & Impact Officer. “We’re proud to be part of Photo Search again and join Gerber in congratulating Maddie and her family!”