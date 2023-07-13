Patrick Mahomes! LeBron James! See All the Celebs Who Dropped by PEOPLE's Exclusive ESPYs Photo Booth

Patrick Mahomes, Lebron James, Travis Kelce and more sports stars stopped by our exclusive photo booth at the ESPYs last night. See all the cool pics

By Stephanie Sengwe
Updated on July 13, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Every year, the ESPYS bring out some of the biggest names in sports for a night of fun and celebration, and this year was no different. From basketball royalty such as LeBron James to football faves like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, see all the stars who stopped by PEOPLE's exclusive photo booth and struck a pose during the star-studded show.

01 of 22

Lebron James with His Family

Lebron James and family photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lebron James and family.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
02 of 22

Patrick Mahomes

Patirck Mahomes photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Mahomes.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
03 of 22

Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
04 of 22

Angel Reese

Angel Reese photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Angel Reese.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
05 of 22

Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony & Chris Paul

Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
06 of 22

Hannah Storm

Julie Foudy photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julie Foudy.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
07 of 22

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamal Murray.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
08 of 22

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Tiffany Haddish.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
09 of 22

Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis & Rishan Patel

Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis and Rishan Patel.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
10 of 22

Ego Nwodim & Lil Dicky

Ego Nwodim and Lil Dicky photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ego Nwodim and Lil Dicky.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
11 of 22

Mikaela Schriffrin

Mikaela Schiffrin photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mikaela Schriffrin.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
12 of 22

Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills Training Staff

Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills training staff photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Damar Damlin and the Buffalo Bills training staff.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
13 of 22

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Justin Jefferson.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
14 of 22

Liam Hendricks

Liam Hendricks photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Liam Hendricks.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
15 of 22

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mike Tyson.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
16 of 22

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Wayne.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
17 of 22

Paul Walter Hauser & Quavo

Paul Walter Hauser and Quavo photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Walter Hauser and Quavo.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
18 of 22

U.S. Women's Soccer with Tiffany Haddish

US Womens Soccer photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
19 of 22

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Dunne.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
20 of 22

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
21 of 22

H.E.R.

H.E.R. photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
H.E.R.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
22 of 22

Jrue & Lauren Holiday

Jrue and Lauren Holiday
Jrue and Lauren Holiday.

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
