Entertainment Sports Patrick Mahomes! LeBron James! See All the Celebs Who Dropped by PEOPLE's Exclusive ESPYs Photo Booth Patrick Mahomes, Lebron James, Travis Kelce and more sports stars stopped by our exclusive photo booth at the ESPYs last night. See all the cool pics By Stephanie Sengwe Updated on July 13, 2023 01:57PM EDT Every year, the ESPYS bring out some of the biggest names in sports for a night of fun and celebration, and this year was no different. From basketball royalty such as LeBron James to football faves like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, see all the stars who stopped by PEOPLE's exclusive photo booth and struck a pose during the star-studded show. 01 of 22 Lebron James with His Family Lebron James and family. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 02 of 22 Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 03 of 22 Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 04 of 22 Angel Reese Angel Reese. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 05 of 22 Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony & Chris Paul Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 06 of 22 Hannah Storm Julie Foudy. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 07 of 22 Jamal Murray Jamal Murray. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 08 of 22 Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 09 of 22 Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis & Rishan Patel Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis and Rishan Patel. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 10 of 22 Ego Nwodim & Lil Dicky Ego Nwodim and Lil Dicky. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 11 of 22 Mikaela Schriffrin Mikaela Schriffrin. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 12 of 22 Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills Training Staff Damar Damlin and the Buffalo Bills training staff. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 13 of 22 Justin Jefferson Justin Jefferson. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 14 of 22 Liam Hendricks Liam Hendricks. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 15 of 22 Mike Tyson Mike Tyson. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 16 of 22 Lil Wayne Lil Wayne. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 17 of 22 Paul Walter Hauser & Quavo Paul Walter Hauser and Quavo. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 18 of 22 U.S. Women's Soccer with Tiffany Haddish U.S. Women's Soccer Team. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 19 of 22 Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 20 of 22 Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 21 of 22 H.E.R. H.E.R. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE 22 of 22 Jrue & Lauren Holiday Jrue and Lauren Holiday. Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE