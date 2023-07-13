LeBron James Gushes Over His 'Queen,' Wife Savannah, on ESPYs Stage: 'Kudos to You, Baby'

The Los Angeles Lakers star received the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance, and he made sure to thank his high-school sweetheart and their three kids

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on July 13, 2023 10:57AM EDT
LeBron James (L) onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

LeBron James is giving love to his “queen”!

While at the ESPYs on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star, 38, received the award for best record-breaking performance for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — but he made sure to thank his “beautiful and amazing” wife Savannah James.

“If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s— like this, ever,” James said. “And the fact that I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby.”

He continued, “For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you and I appreciate you for that, love you.”

The superstar athlete went on to acknowledge the children he shares with Savannah — LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, Bryce Maximus, 16, and Zhuri, 8 — and then spoke about his love of basketball before shocking audiences with a retirement fake-out announcement.

"The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor, is the day I’ll be done,” he said before pausing. 

“Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” he said with a wide smile, as the audience cheered.

For LeBron, cheering on his wife — in addition to rooting for his rising-star sons — has become a favorite pastime.

On several occasions, he has shared on social media his appreciation for his 36-year-old wife.

In March, he posted a series of photos to his Instagram account of Savannah, posing on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

LeBron James and Savannah James at the premiere of "Shooting Stars" held on May 31, 2023

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

LeBron captioned the photo with a handful of fire and heart eye emojis, writing, "GOT DAMNNNNN!! *Pharrell voice @mrs_savannahrj Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzzz," in the post's caption.

Last month, the couple enjoyed a glam date night while attending the premiere of Shooting Stars in Los Angeles.

In between posing for photos on the red carpet and greeting the film's cast and crew, PEOPLE exclusive video showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss away from photographers before the screening began.

