Patrick Mahomes Wins Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards, Thanks Family for 'Making Me the Guy That I Am'

Patrick Mahomes is keeping the party going!

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl alongside the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the quarterback, 27, was named the best male athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

In his speech, Mahomes celebrated their rollercoaster of a season.

"It was an incredible season, many ups, many downs," he said. "I have to thank my teammates, my coaches, basically just making me look good. I'm the quarterback, i just throw the ball and they make it all work."

He also thanked his family, teammates and "the best fanbase in the world" for getting him on the stage.

"I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here," Mahomes continued. "I have to thank my family; Brittany, Bronze and Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off. they're making me the guy that I am, the man that I am, so I want to thank them."

"And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe, is the best fan base in the world. We're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling. I appreciate all y'all."

Mahomes had three nominations for the night, including a nomination in the best NFL player category and best team. His ESPY win comes after having a highly successful 2022-2023 season, where he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45).

After being named the NFL Most Valuable Player for his accomplishments at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, he became the tenth player in NFL history to win the award multiple times. His first MVP award came during his first season as a starter in 2018.

The coveted award found Mahomes competing against Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who have all had big wins in their sports this year.

Jokić, 28, was awarded the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy after his team beat the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship. The win marked the basketball team's first time making it to the NBA Finals. and first championship win.

Meanwhile Messi, 36, had a big year after he scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. It marked Messi's first World Cup win, which was later followed by an announcement stating that he would move stateside to play with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

And Judge, 31, achieved American League history this past season with his record-setting 62nd home run and surpassed Roger Maris' record. Following the accomplishment, he signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees worth $360 million.



The 2023 ESPYS are live on ESPN from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.


