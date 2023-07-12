Patrick Mahomes Wins Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards, Thanks Family for 'Making Me the Guy That I Am'

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs told fans: "We're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 09:29PM EDT
Patrick Mahomes speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Patrick Mahomes. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Patrick Mahomes is keeping the party going!

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl alongside the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the quarterback, 27, was named the best male athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

In his speech, Mahomes celebrated their rollercoaster of a season.

"It was an incredible season, many ups, many downs," he said. "I have to thank my teammates, my coaches, basically just making me look good. I'm the quarterback, i just throw the ball and they make it all work."

He also thanked his family, teammates and "the best fanbase in the world" for getting him on the stage.

"I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here," Mahomes continued. "I have to thank my family; Brittany, Bronze and Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off. they're making me the guy that I am, the man that I am, so I want to thank them."

"And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe, is the best fan base in the world. We're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling. I appreciate all y'all."

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII

Christian Petersen/Getty

Mahomes had three nominations for the night, including a nomination in the best NFL player category and best team. His ESPY win comes after having a highly successful 2022-2023 season, where he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45).

After being named the NFL Most Valuable Player for his accomplishments at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, he became the tenth player in NFL history to win the award multiple times. His first MVP award came during his first season as a starter in 2018.

The coveted award found Mahomes competing against Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who have all had big wins in their sports this year.

Jokić, 28, was awarded the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy after his team beat the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship. The win marked the basketball team's first time making it to the NBA Finals. and first championship win.

Meanwhile Messi, 36, had a big year after he scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. It marked Messi's first World Cup win, which was later followed by an announcement stating that he would move stateside to play with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

And Judge, 31, achieved American League history this past season with his record-setting 62nd home run and surpassed Roger Maris' record. Following the accomplishment, he signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees worth $360 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 ESPYS are live on ESPN from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 ESPYS
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Match
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Wear Matching Pastel Suits for ‘Quarterback’ Premiere: ‘Wish It Was Planned’
Image
Barry Bonds Says He's Been 'Vindicated' and Argues He Belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon
All the Celebrity Couples at Wimbledon 2023
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'
56-year-old footballer Kazuyoshi Miura comes off the bench for Oliveirense in the second half of a Portuguese second-tier clash with Leixoes in Oliveira de Azemeis
World's Oldest Soccer Player Signs New Contract in Portugal: 'Passion Is What Drives Me'
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Red Carpet Date Night #2! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Hit the 2023 ESPY Awards
NHL player profile photo on Calgary Flames' Akim Aliu during a previous game in Calgary, Alberta
Akim Aliu on Dealing with Racism in Hockey: 'The Harder I Tried, the More I Didn't Fit in' (Exclusive)
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and her teammate Alex Morgan, right, react after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match
Alex Morgan Not Ready to Retire Like Teammate Megan Rapinoe: 'My Body Feels Good' (Exclusive)
Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships
Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Wins Legal Battle Over Discriminatory Testing of Her Testosterone Levels
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on March 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Admits to Continued Struggles with Dieting: 'It's Hard'
: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern University football team
Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Former Players Raise Concern Over Hazing, 'Vile' Abuse
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'
Mikala Jones Professional Surfer, 2008
Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44: 'Life Will Never Be the Same Without You'