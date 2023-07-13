Go Inside the Cavinder Twins' Glam Night at the 2023 ESPYs (Exclusive)

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, former collegiate basketball stars and internet personalities, share their behind-the-scenes pics as they get ready for the 2023 ESPYs

Published on July 13, 2023 02:36PM EDT
Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins. Photo:

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder — better known as the Cavinder Twins — took the 2023 ESPY Awards by storm on July 12. They glammed up with their go-to makeup artist Izzy Shalawylo and took PEOPLE behind the scenes to get ready for their big night at the award show celebrating stars in sports. See their glam night ahead — and get the rest of the scoop on their TikTok!

01 of 09

Glam Morning Brew

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Our favorite make up girl, Izzy, about to start getting us ready. A coffee was essential to start the morning off."

02 of 09

To Do List: Get Mom's Approval

Cavinder Twins at the Espys

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"After our makeup was done, we FaceTimed mama Cav to show her our glam! Mama Cav approval is a need."

03 of 09

Lipstick Love

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Finishing touches from twin before we got dressed! Our favorite part of makeup is the lipstick."

04 of 09

Red Carpet Ready

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Izzy adding the final touches to us before we leave to go on the red carpet! This was our favorite makeup look yet, so we were really excited."

05 of 09

Twinning for the Win

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Taking pictures before we head out. We wanted to have very similar makeup looks but did the eyeshadow differently to match our dresses!"

06 of 09

Same but Different

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"N​ext, we took photos in our amazing dresses from Nadine Merabi. We both wanted to wear similar dresses in different colors because we always say, 'We’re the same but different.'"

07 of 09

Bathroom Selfie Time

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Took some bathroom mirror pics and were ready to go to the red carpet."

08 of 09

Hair Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder Twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Another thing about our looks was that our hairstyles were different. Hanna chose her hair based on Hailey Bieber’s (she’s a big fangirl) hairstyles. Haley wanted to go with her hairstyle up as well, we feel most confident with our hair up."

09 of 09

Twinning in High Fashion

Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Cavinder twins.

Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon

"Obsessed with these dresses from Nadine Merabi!"

