Go Inside the Cavinder Twins' Glam Night at the 2023 ESPYs (Exclusive)

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder — better known as the Cavinder Twins — took the 2023 ESPY Awards by storm on July 12. They glammed up with their go-to makeup artist Izzy Shalawylo and took PEOPLE behind the scenes to get ready for their big night at the award show celebrating stars in sports. See their glam night ahead — and get the rest of the scoop on their TikTok !

01 of 09 Glam Morning Brew Cavinder Twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Our favorite make up girl, Izzy, about to start getting us ready. A coffee was essential to start the morning off."

02 of 09 To Do List: Get Mom's Approval Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "After our makeup was done, we FaceTimed mama Cav to show her our glam! Mama Cav approval is a need."

03 of 09 Lipstick Love Cavinder twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Finishing touches from twin before we got dressed! Our favorite part of makeup is the lipstick."

04 of 09 Red Carpet Ready Cavinder twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Izzy adding the final touches to us before we leave to go on the red carpet! This was our favorite makeup look yet, so we were really excited."

05 of 09 Twinning for the Win Cavinder Twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Taking pictures before we head out. We wanted to have very similar makeup looks but did the eyeshadow differently to match our dresses!"

06 of 09 Same but Different Cavinder Twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "N​ext, we took photos in our amazing dresses from Nadine Merabi. We both wanted to wear similar dresses in different colors because we always say, 'We’re the same but different.'"

07 of 09 Bathroom Selfie Time Cavinder Twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Took some bathroom mirror pics and were ready to go to the red carpet."

08 of 09 Hair Inspired by Hailey Bieber Cavinder Twins. Emma Sharon | @emmagsharon "Another thing about our looks was that our hairstyles were different. Hanna chose her hair based on Hailey Bieber’s (she’s a big fangirl) hairstyles. Haley wanted to go with her hairstyle up as well, we feel most confident with our hair up."