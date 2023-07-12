Angel Reese Promises 'Another Natty Is Coming' After Winning Breakout Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family," Reese said as she accepted the award

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Updated on July 12, 2023 10:53PM EDT
ESPYS Angel Reese
Angel Reese. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Angel Reese received recognition for her breakout role on the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Reese has had an impressive year, becoming a household name for sports fans after winning the 2023 Women's NCAA Championship with the Louisiana State Tigers earlier this year.

And in her speech, the 21-year-old promised LSU fans that another one is coming.

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family," she said. "So I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming, period."

Reese also gave a special shoutout to her mom, who "put me and my brother through college."

Angel Reese at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Angel Reese.

Christopher Polk/Variety

"And I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, [and head coach] Kim Mulkey," she continued. "Everybody that helped me."

Reese beat out fellow nominees Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez.

The athlete was one of the star players for the LSU Tigers as they won the NCAA women's basketball championship, and was named the "Most Outstanding Player" of the Final Four. She spoke to PEOPLE last month about what the win meant for her.

"I'll go down in history for doing what I did, and our team will for winning. I'm happy we were able to do that for Louisiana," she said.

Reese, the Tigers and Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes pulled 9.9 million viewers to the women's championship game. The 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns recorded the same number.

With her rise to national stardom being quick, Reese told PEOPLE she's definitely felt "overwhelmed" with "so many" eyes on her, but says she's embraced the opportunity to be a role model.

"It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me," she says. "I mean, it's a fast life I'm living. I think I have to mature quickly."

Reese continued, "I'm going to learn from mistakes that I make, but I have a lot of great people around me that help me and I'm blessed to have them around me. I'm happy."

Past winners of the coveted best breakout athlete award have included Skier Eileen Gu, former NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and Penn State football player Saquon Barkley.

The 2023 ESPY Awards is broadcasting live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

