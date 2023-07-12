'Succession', 'White Lotus' and More Dominate 2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

TV's biggest night is almost here!

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sept. 18. But before the big day can commence, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma were tapped to announce this year's honorees.

As the nominations were unveiled, there were some clear winners among the pack. Succession dominated with a whopping 27 nominations. Also racking up several nods were The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series



Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series



Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series



Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kiernan Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Ali Wong, Beef

Domonique Fishback, Swarm

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merrit Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Variety Talk Series



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with John Stewart



Outstanding Competition Program



The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Animated Series



Bob's Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.