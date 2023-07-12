Entertainment TV 'Succession', 'White Lotus' and More Dominate 2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List Check out the full list of this year's nominees ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards, which will air live Sept. 18 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/FX; Macall B. Polay/HBO; Andrew Cooper/Netflix TV's biggest night is almost here! The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sept. 18. But before the big day can commence, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma were tapped to announce this year's honorees. As the nominations were unveiled, there were some clear winners among the pack. Succession dominated with a whopping 27 nominations. Also racking up several nods were The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso. See the full list of nominees below. Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWednesday Outstanding Drama SeriesAndorBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonThe Last of UsThe White LotusSuccessionYellowjackets Outstanding Limited SeriesBeefDaisy Jones and the SixFleishman is in TroubleMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryObi-Wan Kenobi Outstanding Actor in a Comedy SeriesBill Hader, BarryJason Segel, Shrinking Jason Sudeikis, Ted LassoJeremy Allen White, The BearMartin Short, Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, Dead to MeJenna Ortega, Wednesday Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan, BarryBrett Goldstein, Ted LassoEbon Moss-Bachrach, The BearHenry Winkler, BarryJames Marsden, Jury DutyPhil Dunster, Ted LassoTyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAyo Edebiri, The BearHannah Waddingham, Ted LassoJanelle James, Abbott ElementaryJessica Williams, ShrinkingJuno Temple, Ted LassoSheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulBrian Cox, SuccessionJeff Bridges, The Old ManJeremy Strong, SuccessionKiernan Culkin, SuccessionPedro Pascal, The Last of Us Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesBella Ramsey, The Last of UsElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's TaleKeri Russell, The DiplomatMelanie Lynskey, YellowjacketsSarah Snook, SuccessionSharon Horgan, Bad Sisters Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesAlan Ruck, SuccessionAlexander Skarsgård, SuccessionF. Murray Abraham, The White LotusMatthew Macfadyen, SuccessionMichael Imperioli, The White LotusNicholas Braun, SuccessionTheo James, The White LotusWill Sharpe, The White Lotus Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesAubrey Plaza, The White LotusElizabeth Debicki, The CrownJennifer Coolidge, The White LotusJ. Smith-Cameron, SuccessionMeghan Fahy, The White LotusRhea Seehorn, Better Call SaulSabrina Impacciatore, The White LotusSimona Tabasco, The White Lotus Peter Kramer/HBO; Fabio Lovino/HBO Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a MovieDaniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic StoryEvan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryKumail Nanjiani, Welcome to ChippendalesMichael Shannon, George and TammySteven Yeun, BeefTaron Egerton, Black Bird Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a MovieAli Wong, BeefDomonique Fishback, SwarmJessica Chastain, George and TammyKathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful ThingsLizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in TroubleRiley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a MovieJesse Plemons, Love & DeathJoseph Lee, BeefMurray Bartlett, Welcome to ChippendalesPaul Walter Hauser, Black BirdRay Liotta, Black BirdRichard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryYoung Mazino, Beef Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a MovieAnnaleigh Ashford, Welcome to ChippendalesCamila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the SixClaire Danes, Fleishman is in TroubleJuliette Lewis, Welcome to ChippendalesMaria Bello, BeefMerrit Wever, Tiny Beautiful ThingsNiecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Problem with John Stewart Outstanding Competition ProgramThe Amazing RaceRuPaul's Drag RaceSurvivorTop ChefThe Voice Outstanding Animated SeriesBob's BurgersEntergalacticGenndy Tartakovsky's PrimalRick and MortyThe Simpsons The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.