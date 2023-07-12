'Succession', 'White Lotus' and More Dominate 2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

Check out the full list of this year's nominees ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards, which will air live Sept. 18 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
Published on July 12, 2023 12:04PM EDT
The Bear, Succession and Beef emmy nominations
Photo:

Matt Dinerstein/FX; Macall B. Polay/HBO; Andrew Cooper/Netflix

TV's biggest night is almost here!

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sept. 18. But before the big day can commence, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma were tapped to announce this year's honorees.

As the nominations were unveiled, there were some clear winners among the pack. Succession dominated with a whopping 27 nominations. Also racking up several nods were The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking 
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday 
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face 
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kiernan Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Succession and The White Lotus Emmy nominations

Peter Kramer/HBO; Fabio Lovino/HBO

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ali Wong, Beef
Domonique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merrit Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with John Stewart

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Animated Series

Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

The 75th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

