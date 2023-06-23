2023 BET Awards: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show

It's just about time for the 2023 BET Awards.

The annual award show, which bills itself as the "ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience," will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Fans can expect performances from stars like Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Ja Rule, Remy Ma, GloRilla and more, while Drake, Lizzo and more will vie for a number of awards.

Here’s everything to about the big night.

Drake leads the pack with the most nominations

Drake has the most nominations heading into the night, with seven, including best male hip-hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist, album of the year and viewer's choice award.

Trailing him with six nominations is GloRilla, who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year, while Lizzo and 21 Savage have five nominations each.

Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA will all vie for four prizes each, while Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin and Tems will head into the night with three nominations each.

The stars will be out for performances

Ja Rule, GloRilla and Tyga will perform at the 2023 BET Awards. Theo Wargo/WireImage;Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The show will double as a party celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, as dozens of performers will take the stage in tribute.

Fans can expect performances from 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy "Master P" Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. Also joining them is Dem Franchize Boyz, D-Nice, Erick Sermon, Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, Styles P and YG.

Coco Jones, Doecchii, and GloRilla, who were each nominated for best new artist, will perform as well, as will Ice Spice, Latto, Mad Lion and Lil Uzi Vert.

Over on the BET Amplified stage, fans can catch Kaliii and Lola Brooke.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said in a statement. "From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact."

"This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture," Orlando added. "Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop's rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future."

Busta Rhymes will be honored

Busta Rhymes performing in Atlanta in 2022. Paras Griffin/Getty

Busta Rhymes, 51, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which "commemorates industry pioneers who have sifted culture and the entertainment industry in a powerful way."

The "Break Ya Neck" rapper will be celebrated by a starry lineup of musicians including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and additional surprise guests.

"Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year's Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Sean "Diddy" Combs, Whitney Houston, Prince and Lionel Richie.

How to Watch

The BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.