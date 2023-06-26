Coi Leray's BET Awards Performance Outfit Features the Names of Iconic Women Rappers

Coi Leray paid homage to the women in rap who paved the way for her success — and to those she shares the stage with today.

At the 2023 BET Awards, the 26-year-old rapper hit the stage during Busta Rhymes’ — who was being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award — performance to rap her song “Players,” which she remixed with the “Break Ya Neck” rapper, 51, in March.

Leray's outfit was covered with the names of female rappers old and new. The black-and-white ensemble consisted of three pieces — pants and a matching cropped jacket covered in names, as well as a bedazzled bandeau layered underneath.



Coi Leray in her performance outfit at the 2023 BET Awards. Bennett Raglin/Getty

The star paired the outfit wish bedazzled sneakers, a glitzy butterfly pendant and a natural makeup look complete with a glossy lip.

The “TWINNEM” rapper’s name was front and center — and bedazzled — and the rest of her outfit was covered with the names of female rappers including Missy Elliott, Doja Cat and Young M.A., and hip-hop groups like Salt-N-Pepa and City Girls.

Leray also sported the names of her fellow nominees for best female hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla, Ice Spice and Latto, who won the category.

The star took to Instagram to congratulate Busta Rhymes and share some more details about her BET Awards ‘fit.

The back of Coi Leray's performance outfit at the 2023 BET Awards. Bennett Raglin/Getty

“ICONIC,” Leray wrote in a post. “Congratulations to @bustarhymes Lifetime achievement award 🥇 you are an icon In so many ways! Thank you for allowing me to share the stage with you.”

The “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” rapper continued, “Shout out @otheezycreatedit for pulling this look off!! I had an idea and the way she brought it to life I couldn’t even imagine!! HIPHOP 4EVER ❤️ @fulloutcortland thank you so much for believing in me bitch we ATE !!!! Get ready for our journey !! And shout out yo my glam team @nikko.anthony @amazinglystyled y’all ate today and always and I love y’all so much 💘💘💘💘💘 we did it y’all ❤️ #betawards



“GIRLS IS PLAYERS TOO !!!” Leray finished.

Busta Rhymes commented on the rapper’s post, writing “I LOVE YOU BABY!!! YOU ATE MY LITTLE SIS AND WE WILL PROTECT YOU FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I YOU PROMISE QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!”

Flo Milli, who Leray also honored with her three-piece look, wrote “ateeee🔥🔥🔥🔥.”