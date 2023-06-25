The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BET Awards

Catch all the must-see fashion moments as Hollywood's most exciting stars pull out all the style stops for the annual awards show honoring Black entertainers

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 08:01PM EDT
BET Awards 2023 best dressed
Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
01 of 08

Elise Neal

Elise Neal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elise Neal had a princess moment in a gorgeous salmon-prink gown at the BET Awards. Her floor-length dress had a crisscross neckline with keyhole cutout and voluminous flowy skirt that she played with on the red carpet, twirling for photos.

02 of 08

LeA Robinson

Lea Robinson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LeA Robinson was red hot on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. The singer's body-hugging red dress had a cutout corset bodice that showed off her abs and hips and cut off at her ankles to give her bedazzled heels their moment to shine.

03 of 08

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Eva Marcille took a walk on the wild side for the red carpet at the BET Awards. She wore her animal print trousers with a dazzling jeweled bra and completed the look with a clutch and platform heels.

04 of 08

Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lola Brooke made a statement in her chainlink dress on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet. Her mixed-metal mini dress sculpted to her body and complemented her jewels and her metal clutch and platform heels.

05 of 08

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coco Jones wore a bright red sequin LaQuan Smith gown for the 2023 BET Awards. Her fiery dress dress had a massive cutout to show off her stomach and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the look with complementary red heels.

06 of 08

Latto

Latto

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Latto wore a sheer all-black look at the 2023 BET Awards. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit and train, as well as a plunging neckline. She glammed up with plenty of jewels and voluminous curls.

07 of 08

GloRilla

GloRilla

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GloRilla shone bright on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. She wore a silver and black gown with a feathered hemline, black bra top and black gloves. She brought the Old Hollywood glam with her hair in voluminous curls.

08 of 08

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PinkPantheress brought a Y2K vibe to the red carpet at the BET Awards. She wore an animal print mini dress with denim knee-high boots. She carried a small black purse and kept her look casual with her hair down and straight.

Related Articles
Kim Petras performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 23, 2023
Kim Petras Wears a T-Shirt with Viral Fergie Cartwheel Meme During ‘Today’ Performance
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
Busta Rhymes performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards Nominations, Glorilla and Lizzo Trail
2023 BET Awards: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
Selena Gomez Blonde Look
Selena Gomez Snuck a Blonde Hair Picture Into Her Paris Instagram Photo Dump
Kim Cattrall in rainbow dress for pride
Kim Cattrall Celebrates Pride Month with a Body-Hugging Rainbow Dress — See Her Look!
Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair
Eva Longoria attends the 'Representing Stories of Worth' conversation during the Cannes Lions 2023
Eva Longoria's Colorful Dress Has a Massive Slit and a Skin-Baring Cutout — See Her Look!
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There
Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z
Beyoncé and Zendaya Have an Ultra Glam Moment in the Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Show
Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023
These Are the Best Moments from Pharrell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Runway Show
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023
Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress