The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BET Awards

01 of 08 Elise Neal Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Elise Neal had a princess moment in a gorgeous salmon-prink gown at the BET Awards. Her floor-length dress had a crisscross neckline with keyhole cutout and voluminous flowy skirt that she played with on the red carpet, twirling for photos.

02 of 08 LeA Robinson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images LeA Robinson was red hot on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. The singer's body-hugging red dress had a cutout corset bodice that showed off her abs and hips and cut off at her ankles to give her bedazzled heels their moment to shine.

03 of 08 Eva Marcille MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Eva Marcille took a walk on the wild side for the red carpet at the BET Awards. She wore her animal print trousers with a dazzling jeweled bra and completed the look with a clutch and platform heels.

04 of 08 Lola Brooke MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Lola Brooke made a statement in her chainlink dress on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet. Her mixed-metal mini dress sculpted to her body and complemented her jewels and her metal clutch and platform heels.

05 of 08 Coco Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Coco Jones wore a bright red sequin LaQuan Smith gown for the 2023 BET Awards. Her fiery dress dress had a massive cutout to show off her stomach and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the look with complementary red heels.

06 of 08 Latto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Latto wore a sheer all-black look at the 2023 BET Awards. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit and train, as well as a plunging neckline. She glammed up with plenty of jewels and voluminous curls.

07 of 08 GloRilla Frazer Harrison/Getty Images GloRilla shone bright on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. She wore a silver and black gown with a feathered hemline, black bra top and black gloves. She brought the Old Hollywood glam with her hair in voluminous curls.