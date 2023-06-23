Pigeons, Puffins, and Penguins Win Top Prizes at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards

All birds are beautiful!

The National Audubon Society has the photos to prove it. The non-profit recently released the winner of its 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

For 14 years, the Audubon Photography Awards have honored stunning bird shots from professionals, amateurs, and young artists. Over 2,000 photographers entered the 2023 contest, but only several pictures won prizes.

Photographers from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Canada submitted photos for a chance to win the awards' $5,000 grand prize.

Judges evaluated all photos entered based on technical quality, originality, and artistic merit. All submitted images also needed to follow Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography.

Read on to see some of the winning shots that soared to the top of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

Grand Prize Winner

Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Grand Prize Winner

Liron Gertsman captured two colorful pigeons preening in White Rock, Canada. The intimate shot earned him the Audubon Photography Awards top prize.

Professional Winner

Shane Kalyn/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Professional Winner

Shane Kalyn won the prize for professional photographers with his photo of an Atlantic puffin on a craggy cliffside in Iceland.

Professional Honorable Mention

Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Professional Honorable Mention

Professional photographer Liron Gertsman, who won the grand prize, also earned an honorable mention at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards with a photo of a northern hawk owl in Canada.

Amateur Winner

Karen Blackwood/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Amateur Winner

The 2023 Audubon Photography Awards gave their amateur photography prize to Karen Blackwood for her picture of a diving chinstrap penguin in Antarctica.

Amateur Honorable Mention

Nathan Arnold /Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Amateur Honorable Mention

Nathan Arnold took second in the amateur photography category with a photo of a reddish egret enjoying a snack in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Plants For Birds Winner

Linda Scher/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Plants For Birds Winner

Linda Scher won the category that highlights the importance of plants in a bird's livelihood with her picture of a gray verdin on a cane cholla in Tuscon, Arizona.

Plants For Birds Honorable Mention

Vicki Santello/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Plants For Birds Honorable Mention

Vicki Santello earned an honorable mention for her photo of thousands of tree swallows swarming two cypresses in Louisiana.

Youth Winner

Kieran Barlow/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Winner

This action shot of a sandpiper in New Jersey earned Kieran Barlow the title Youth Winner for the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

Youth Honorable Mention

James Fatemi/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Honorable Mention

James Fatemi's photo of two green-winged Teal got a youth honorable mention prize at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

To see all of the winners and learn more about the National Audubon Society, visit the Audubon Photography Awards' website.