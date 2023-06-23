Pigeons, Puffins, and Penguins Win Top Prizes at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards

Out of over 2,000 entries, a photo of pigeons preening won the grand prize at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards

By Staff Author
Updated on June 23, 2023 05:29PM EDT
Audubon winning photos
Photo:

Kieran Barlow/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Winner; Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Grand Prize Winner

All birds are beautiful!

The National Audubon Society has the photos to prove it. The non-profit recently released the winner of its 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

For 14 years, the Audubon Photography Awards have honored stunning bird shots from professionals, amateurs, and young artists. Over 2,000 photographers entered the 2023 contest, but only several pictures won prizes.

Photographers from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Canada submitted photos for a chance to win the awards' $5,000 grand prize.

Judges evaluated all photos entered based on technical quality, originality, and artistic merit. All submitted images also needed to follow Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography

Read on to see some of the winning shots that soared to the top of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

Grand Prize Winner

Grand Prize Winner Rock Pigeons

Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Grand Prize Winner

Liron Gertsman captured two colorful pigeons preening in White Rock, Canada. The intimate shot earned him the Audubon Photography Awards top prize.

Professional Winner

Professional Winner Atlantic Puffin

Shane Kalyn/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Professional Winner

Shane Kalyn won the prize for professional photographers with his photo of an Atlantic puffin on a craggy cliffside in Iceland.

Professional Honorable Mention

Professional Honorable Mention Northern Hawk Owl

Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Professional Honorable Mention

Professional photographer Liron Gertsman, who won the grand prize, also earned an honorable mention at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards with a photo of a northern hawk owl in Canada.

Amateur Winner

Amateur Winner Chinstrap Penguin

Karen Blackwood/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Amateur Winner

The 2023 Audubon Photography Awards gave their amateur photography prize to Karen Blackwood for her picture of a diving chinstrap penguin in Antarctica.

Amateur Honorable Mention

Amateur Honorable Mention Reddish Egret

Nathan Arnold /Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Amateur Honorable Mention

Nathan Arnold took second in the amateur photography category with a photo of a reddish egret enjoying a snack in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Plants For Birds Winner

Plants For Birds Winner Verdin and cane cholla

Linda Scher/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Plants For Birds Winner

Linda Scher won the category that highlights the importance of plants in a bird's livelihood with her picture of a gray verdin on a cane cholla in Tuscon, Arizona.

Plants For Birds Honorable Mention

Plants For Birds Honorable Mention Tree Swallows and bald cypress

Vicki Santello/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Plants For Birds Honorable Mention

Vicki Santello earned an honorable mention for her photo of thousands of tree swallows swarming two cypresses in Louisiana.

Youth Winner

Youth Winner Dunlin

Kieran Barlow/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Winner 

This action shot of a sandpiper in New Jersey earned Kieran Barlow the title Youth Winner for the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

Youth Honorable Mention

Youth Honorable Mention Green-winged Teal

James Fatemi/Audubon Photography Awards/2023 Youth Honorable Mention

James Fatemi's photo of two green-winged Teal got a youth honorable mention prize at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards.

To see all of the winners and learn more about the National Audubon Society, visit the Audubon Photography Awards' website.

Related Articles
Dr. Robert Moore
California Community Hosts Adorable Dog Parade for Animal-Loving Neighbor's 100th Birthday
Elvis
Wisconsin Man Meets Up with Wild Fish Every Summer After Befriending the Bass During a Dive
Rescue dog contest photo
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!
Hawk and eagle
California Bald Eagles Spotted Raising Baby Red-Tailed Hawks in Their Nest Alongside Eaglet
Two women playing and training a dog in a dog shelter. He wants to adopt a dog.
After a Record-Breaking 2022, Adoption Event Aims to Find Homes for Even More Pets This Year
Ozzie reunites with owner Patricia Duane in Kenwood after going missing for 6 years from Sonoma County wildfire
Cat Reunites with Owner 6 Years After Going Missing Amid Calif. Wildfires: 'He Knows He's Home'
46 dogs found dead in home of Ohio dog shelter's founding operator
146 Dogs Found Dead in Home Allegedly Belonging to Pet Rescue Founder
sloth has baby on fathers day
Atlanta Zoo 'Delighted' After Sloth Becomes a Dad on Father's Day
Giant African Land Snail
Florida County Quarantined After One of the World's 'Most Damaging Snails' Is Found in Area
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Puppy loves a window washer
Golden Retriever Puppy Surprised by Playful Window Cleaner – Watch the Video!
Your dog may have âbetter healthâ outcome if it has a friend
Dogs May Stay in 'Better Health' If They Have a Pet Friend at Home, Study Finds
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Dog vision
Can Dogs See Color? A Vet Shares the Answer and How It Affects Your Dog's Taste in Toys
Jason Momoa Shark Week Announcement
Jason Momoa Conducts Orchestra of High-Flying Great White Sharks to Celebrate Shark Week 2023 (Exclusive)