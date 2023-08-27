20-Year-Old South Carolina Student Shot Dead After Attempting to Enter Wrong Home

The victim was identified as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio from Connecticut

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 08:25PM EDT
Caution Tape
Caution Tape. Photo: Shutterstock/Carl Ballou

A student at the University of South Carolina was shot dead early Saturday morning after he attempted to enter the wrong home, police said.

According to a press release issued by the Columbia Police Department (CPD) on Saturday, the victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a 20-year-old man from Connecticut.

CPD officers responded to a reported home burglary on the 500 block of South Holly Street in Columbia, South Carolina, shortly before 2 a.m. 

“While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a 'shots fired' call. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” the statement reads. 

Per the release, preliminary information indicates that Donofrio tried to enter the wrong home on South Holly Street, where he also lived.

The release concluded by stating that “CPD investigations will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.”

The 500 block of South Holly Street is approximately 2 miles from the campus.

University officials said in a statement, per ABC News, "Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them.”

A spokesperson from the University of South Carolina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Donofrio’s neighbor, Kate Reynolds, told local news outlet WLTX, "It's not how you want to start college and something traumatic. You're going to have those memories of your friend. The whole experience is kind of tainted with that, too.”

She added, "You think you're going to be safe sending your kid off, you're so excited sending your kid to school and something like this happens.” Classes for the Fall 2023 semester at the university started on Thursday.

"I hate to hear that somebody - even in the neighborhood because this is usually such a more welcoming and friendly neighborhood than that," Reynolds said.

According to his Linkedin page, Donofrio was a junior studying kinesiology and exercise science after he previously transferred from the University of New England in 2021, where he played basketball. He also worked full-time “assisting with grounds maintenance for 7 school buildings in the district” for the Guilford Public Schools in Connecticut.

Related Articles
16 Year Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma
16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar General Store Shooting, Sheriff Says
Julie Boxley
Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Set Him on Fire Says in Court, 'I Woke Up by Cold Liquid [Being Poured] on Me'
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Former FBI contractor charged with child sex crimes A former contractor with the FBI is facing several charges for sexually exploiting children In Virginia. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Alexandria with more.
Ex-FBI Contractor Accused of 'Begging' Boy, 12, for Sexually Abusive Content: Affidavit
Olivia Samantha Fowler, a woman who's remains were IDed after she was missing for two years
Georgia Mom of 3 Confirmed Dead 2 Years After Going Missing in Rural Area
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
Five people were found dead Thursday night at a Lake Township home on Carnation Avenue NW, the Uniontown Police Department said in a statement.
5 Family Members, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Ohio Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death
Police Find Body in Search for Ga. Boy, 2, Whose Father Said He'd Been Kidnapped
A Georgia Dad Is Accused of Fabricating Story of Son's Kidnapping. Police May Have Just Found Boy's Body
James Alex Hurley
'Horrific': Grandmother Sentenced for Torturing Her 12-Year-Old Grandson to Death
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer