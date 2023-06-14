2-Year-Old Toddler Found During Drug Bust in North Carolina Tests Positive for Fentanyl

A 2-year-old has tested positive for Fentanyl after being found during a large drug bust in North Carolina.

The shocking result comes days after the toddler was rescued during a drug bust organized by 115 law enforcement officers and 17 agencies on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina on June 2, authorities confirmed in a press release, CBS reports.

Referred to as “Operation Casino Royale” — drugs including fentanyl and cocaine were also uncovered in the bust with the use of a search warrant. Following the child’s rescue, they were sent to hospital for "evaluation and monitoring,” per CBS.



As a result of the drug bust, 98 arrests were made, ABC 13 reports. One person was also found dead of an overdose at the time.

The bust took place following a four-day long surveillance operation conducted by the agencies, which included the Cherokee Indian Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Division of Drug Enforcement.

Of the seizures made were $93,554 worth of crystal methamphetamine, $81,034 worth of fentanyl, $21,131 worth of marijuana and $1,038 worth of cocaine, the outlet reports.

The press release also states that the other charges included possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

A total of 193 citations were also handed out alongside the arrests for violations including reckless driving, driving while license revoked, driving without a driver's license, speeding and having no insurance.

PEOPLE has reached out to the law enforcement for more information on the investigation.

Per CBS the agencies stated their request in the news release for regular drug busts to be performed following this latest operation, writing,"This operation may be conducted semi-annually, specifically around the EBCI per capita paycheck disbursement week."