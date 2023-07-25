2-Year-Old Grandson of Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Dies in Illinois: 'Agonizing Tragedy'

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin is mourning the death of his toddler grandson, who died over the weekend in Urbana, Illinois.

Jayce Griffin, 2, was found unresponsive by his father early Saturday morning. The toddler was pronounced dead Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital, according to the Champaign County coroner's press release. As of now, the coroner has not found any evidence of trauma or foul play.

"At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results," the coroner said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever," said Adrian in a statement that was released by the Bucks. "I appreciate your respecting our family's grief and privacy at this time."

Jayce's mom, Jasmine Riggs, spoke with WDJT Milwaukee and shared that doctors had told her they found fluid in her son's lungs.

A few days before his death, Riggs took her son to the doctor for what seemed like a normal respiratory infection but was told there was no serious illness. "I took him to the convenient care," Riggs told WDJT. "He was running around, they said he was fine, was all happy and healthy. The next day I took him to day care."

Riggs was called by Adrian, who informed her that Jayce had stopped breathing and had been taken to the hospital. "I got to the hospital and my baby was already gone. I knew he was gone; I just didn't want to hear it and I didn't want to accept it," Riggs said.

Despite the current analysis from the coroner, Jayce's death is under investigation by the Champaign police department, as well as the coroner's office. More information will be released when the investigation is complete.