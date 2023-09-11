Man and Woman Killed on 9/11 Formally Identified 22 Years After Terrorist Attack

A man and a woman killed on 9/11 have been formally identified 22 years after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, according to the New York mayor’s office.

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said in a press release Friday that the “two new identifications continue to fulfill a solemn pledge that OCME (Office of Chief Medical Examiner) made to return the remains of World Trade Center victims to their loved ones.”

“Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise,” he added.

A general view shows a test of the 'Tribute in Lights' 9/11 memorial light display in New York City. ED JONES/AFP via Getty

Graham said the identifications came through the ability of New York City's DNA laboratory “to generate results after more than two decades of negative testing attempts."

He added that this involved strategies that "include recently adopted next-generation sequencing technology — more sensitive and rapid than conventional DNA techniques — which has been used by the U.S. military to identify the remains of missing American servicemembers.”

DNA tests on remains found in 2001 confirmed the man’s identity, while the woman’s identity was verified by DNA tests on remains found in 2001, 2006, and 2013,” Graham continued.

The identifications are the first to be made since September 2021 using DNA testing, he noted. Out of all the people who died in the World Trade Center attack, 40 percent — around 1,104 people — “remain unidentified,” he added, per the release



Fog shrouds the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Gary Hershorn/Getty



“Our thoughts turn to those we lost on that terrible morning and their families who continue to live every day with the pain of missing loved ones,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the release.

“We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims,” he continued, noting “the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones.”

Last year, President Joe Biden honored the 9/11 victims during his speech at the Pentagon Memorial Ceremony.



"I know, for all those of you who lost someone. Twenty-one years is both a lifetime and no time at all," he said in the tribute. "It's good to remember. These memories help us heal, but they can also open up the hurt and take us back to that moment when the grief was so raw."

