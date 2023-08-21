2 US Servicemen Arrested After a Man Was Fatally Stabbed at a German Fair

Authorities in Germany said a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a fair Saturday night, and two United States servicemen were arrested in connection to the case.

The incident took place at the Säubrenner fair in the town of Wittlich following an “altercation,” Trier police said in a statement, NBC News reported,

According to witnesses, four people were identified as being near the scene of the crime, per the police. Suspicion focused on two men, 25 and 26 years old, who were described as U.S. military personnel visiting the fair with friends, per the Trier police statement.

According to a senior public prosecutor, the victim, who was identified by police as a German national, had several stab wounds in the upper part of his body and “bled to death,” SWR, a regional public service broadcaster, reported.

Forensics markers stand in a German street where a young man was killed Saturday night. Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty

Authorities said the two servicemen were arrested Sunday and questioned before being handed over to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron under a NATO troop statute, Stars and Stripes reported. Their names were not disclosed by authorities, who said that the investigation will now be handled by the Office of Special Investigation at Spangdahlem Air Base.

Joachim Rodenkirch, the mayor of Wittlich, said in a news release: "I am horrified and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully. My deepest sympathy goes to the parents and family of the deceased.”

According to Stars and Stripes, Wittlich is located 12 miles east of Spangdahlem Air Base, which houses the 52nd Fighter Wing.

In a statement from Spangdahlem Air Base provided to PEOPLE, Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander: “This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community. We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course.”

The air base said that the two service members will remain in custody throughout the investigation.

