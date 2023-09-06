2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'

Tributes are pouring in for the five teenagers who died in a crash near Atlanta on Labor Day.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the teens — identified as Ashley Gaitan, 16, Katie Gaitan, 17, Coral Lorenzo, 17, all of Atlanta, Hung Nguyen, 18, of Lawrenceville, and Abner Santana, 19, of Suwanee — were all in the same car on Monday when they were involved in the deadly three-car collision on Interstate 85.

The vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the southbound side of the highway during the early morning crash.

Three of the victims were students at Lakeside High School in Dekalb County, police said.

Ashley and Katie were sisters, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for their family. The two were described as “beautiful souls who were inseparable” from one another.

“They didn’t deserve to go like this & this early in their lives,” read a message on the fundraiser. “We must forever acknowledge their legacy.”

Auner Amexquita Salazar, Santana’s father, said his son celebrated his 19th birthday the day before the crash, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Santana was “a very good student with a lot of dreams,” his father told CBS affiliate WANF. “I really miss him."

Lakeside High school senior Will Harper went on to remember Lorenzo as being “really nice."

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students affected during this challenging period," Lakeside High School Principal Dr. Susan Stoddard wrote in a letter to families, according to WANF. "We can only imagine the enormous pain and sorrow they are going through, and we are here to support and uplift them in any way we can."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for each victim’s family through separate GoFundMe campaigns — including more than $18,000 in donations for Nguyen’s family alone.

According to a message on the fundraiser, Nguyen left behind an "older brother, his mom and dad."

"I wanted to start this GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses," wrote a cousin.



Campaigns for Lorenzo and Santana have also garnered more than $20,000 combined.

"Coral was my best friend a sister, a daughter, and so much more," read a message on the GoFundMe page set up to help Lorenzo's family. "Coral's family and our entire community is grieving the loss of such an amazing person."

An investigation into Monday’s crash, which also injured three others, is ongoing, according to Gwinnett County Police. A cause has not yet been determined.