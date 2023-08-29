2 People Injured After Woman Concealed Gun in Her ‘Belly Fat’ at Chicago White Sox Game: Report

The two people injured from shots fired at a White Sox baseball game in Chicago on Friday was the result of the “accidental discharge” of a gun a woman concealed in her “belly fat,” according to a report.

On Tuesday, ESPN 1000 Chicago sportscaster Peggy Kusinski wrote on Twitter (now known as X), “As I reported on @ESPN1000 just now… the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a #WhiteSox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women ‘grazed’ by the bullet.”

“She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat,” continued Kusinski.

According to a news release issued by the Chicago Police Department (CPD) on Friday, the victims were a 42-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman whose abdomen was grazed. The 26-year-old woman refused medical treatment and the 42-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago hospital and is in “fair” condition, police said.

During a "high-level" meeting Tuesday, police identified the victims as Chicago Public Schools teachers at Graham Elementary School, reports ABC 7. According to the outlet, the women were at the game to celebrate the end of the first week of classes with their colleagues.

Chicago Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller said at a press conference on Monday the shooting is still under investigation as they explore "every avenue" and "every lead," per ABC 7.

Authorities previously did not have a clear indication about where the shots were fired from. Waller said at Monday's press conference that a shot “coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled,” per NBC 5 Chicago.

The outlet reported that the shooting occurred during the fourth inning of the White Sox’s home game against the Oakland A’s. Despite the incident, the game continued.

Tom Miller, who was seated a couple of rows behind where the two women were wounded, told ABC 7 that he didn’t hear or see what happened.

"It happened just two rows in front of me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," said Miller.

He added that security ushered him and other fans in the nearby sections of the bleachers away from their seats and to a new section of the field after the shooting.



The White Sox issued a statement on Friday, writing, “We are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery."