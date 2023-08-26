2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police

Two fans were injured after shots were fired at a White Sox baseball game in Chicago on Friday evening, authorities said.

Two women, a 42-year-old and a 26-year-old, were injured while sitting in the bleachers as the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland A's played at the Guaranteed Rate Field, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department shared with PEOPLE.

Authorities said that the 42-year-old was shot in the leg and the 26-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. While she refused medical treatment, the 42-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago hospital and is in “fair” condition.

According to a statement from the White Sox, it remains “unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark.”

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the team added.

A baseball fan who was a couple of rows behind where the two women were wounded told ABC 7 that he didn’t hear or see what happened.

"It happened just two rows in front of me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," attendee Tom Miller said.

He added that security ushered him and other fans in the nearby sections of the bleachers away from their seats and to a new section of the field after the shooting.

Despite the incident, the game played on, and the White Sox were defeated by the Oakland A’s 12-4.

A free concert featuring Vanilla Ice was originally scheduled to take place after the game, but it was canceled. An announcement was made blaming "technical difficulties," per ABC 7.

The “I Love the '90s Tour” was scheduled to also include Rob Base and Tone Loc.

Vanilla Ice, 55, released a statement in response to the incident on TikTok Saturday. He asked his fans to "support the White Sox" as he promised he'd return for another show of the tour.



"They didn't deserve this. They're just playing baseball. They just showed up for their fans to play baseball," the rapper said in the video, before praising the White Sox as a "great organization."

"Thank you guys for the support, but I'm asking you guys to support the White Sox," he continued, closing out the nearly two-minute video.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

