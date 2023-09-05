2 People Bitten by Sharks at Same Florida Beach on Labor Day, Officials Say

One victim was bitten while in waist-deep water, while another was surfing at the time of the attack

By
Published on September 5, 2023
A Lemon Shark cruises just off the seafloor in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida
Photo:

Getty Images

Authorities in Florida say two people were bitten by sharks in separate attacks at the same beach in Volusia County on Monday.

Volusia County Beach Safety said both victims were bitten off the shores of Ponce Inlet, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV and FOX affiliate WOFL-TV.

One victim, a man in his 30s, was bitten in the hand while surfing, WOFL-TV and NBC affiliate WESH reported. 

The surfer opted to drive himself to a nearby hospital after the incident, per the stations. His condition is unclear, but his injury was non-life threatening.

A second victim, a 37-year-old woman, was bitten on her right foot while in waist-deep water, Beach Safety said. 

Volusia County EMS transported the Apopka woman to a nearby hospital, according to WKMG-TV, WOFL-TV and WESH-TV. Her condition is also unclear, and her injury is also considered non-life-threatening.

The woman claimed she never saw the shark that attacked her, per WOFL-TV and WESH-TV. It is unclear if the surfer saw the shark that bit him.

Volusia County Beach Safety did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the International Shark Attack File, Volusia County is considered the shark bite capital of the world. Nearly 345 attacks have been reported off the county’s coastline since 1882.

Also in Volusia County on Monday, two women nearly drowned off the shores of New Smyrna Beach, according to WOFL-TV and ABC affiliate WFTV.

The two tourists from Louisiana, who are both in their 50s, were found floating in the water within 100 feet of each other, per the stations.

Neither had a pulse when they were transported to a local hospital, though one regained her pulse at one point, WOFL-TV and WFTV reported.

Their current conditions are not publicly known.

