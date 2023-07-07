2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'

The baby girls were found in a bathroom at a childcare center in the Chicago neighborhood of Streeterville

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 7, 2023 02:57PM EDT

Two newborn girls died after being found in a bathroom at a childcare center in Chicago, according to authorities.

Police officers went to the Bernice Lavin Early Childhood Education Center on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus before 7 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving a call about the newborns being found, according to CBS News, ABC affiliate WLS-TV, and independent station WGN-TV.

Per CBS News, the babies were unresponsive and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

WLS-TV reported that sources close to the investigation said that a 29-year-old woman was found “covered in blood” in a first-floor bathroom. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Citing a police report, the Chicago Tribune reported that the woman, a daycare employee, "abruptly left class" before going to the bathroom, where she was found by co-workers who then called for an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Northwestern Memorial Hospital said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the woman, who is employed by Bright Horizons, had an "emergency medical situation."

"An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred last night at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus," the statement read. "No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time."

A statement from the childcare center said that the medical emergency "resulted in the unanticipated delivery of newborn twin babies."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic situation that occurred at the Bernice E. Lavin Childhood Education Center," the statement read. "We will be providing emotional and mental health support to all members of our center team and families. We ask for support and respect for everyone involved at this time as we grieve together and work to support each other and any ensuing investigation."

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nobody is currently in custody, per NBC Chicago, and an investigation is currently ongoing. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the Tribune.

