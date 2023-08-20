2, Including Pregnant Woman, Killed in Deadly Van Crash Heading to Niagara Falls: 'Horrific Tragedy'

A van heading to Niagara Falls crashed and killed two people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several other passengers.

New York State Police Troop E Commander Major Brian J. Ratajczak confirmed in a press conference held on Saturday that Wayland state police responded to a rollover accident at 9:18 a.m. local time of a privately-owned 2005 Ford E350.

The vehicle carried a total of 13 passengers. A student county coroner declared one of the passengers, a man, dead at the scene.

Two victims were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Excluding one passenger who was transported to St. James Hospital in Hornell, New York, an ambulance took the other nine to Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

One of the nine victims transported to the Dansville hospital was a pregnant woman who “succumbed to her injuries,” according to Ratajczak.

He noted that the pregnant woman's “baby was successfully delivered by hospital staff” and was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Police are not releasing any of the victims’ identities for the time being. However, “preliminary information reveals that three families were traveling from Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Niagara Falls for a family vacation," Ratajczak reported.

A preliminary investigation also found that the van crashed while traveling northbound on Interstate 390 through the town of Wayland due to the rear passenger tire experiencing “some type of issue,” according to Ratajczak.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway onto the west shoulder and into the median, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to rest,” Ratajczak said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to photos obtained by the New York Post, the accident caused the van’s two back doors to fold into each other and the windshield to shatter. Several dents were also made along the vehicle’s passenger side and the roof.

Ratajczak said the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing with the ongoing investigation of the accident. He added that police will release more information once it comes to light.

“This is a horrific tragedy, and the New York State Police offer our condolences and support for those affected by this terrible event,” Ratajczak said.

