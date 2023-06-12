2 Horses Die at Belmont Park Less Than 24 Hours After the Belmont Stakes

Both horses were euthanized during the weekend of the Belmont Stakes after suffering "catastrophic" injuries during races

By Escher Walcott
A general view of the horses leaving the starting gate during the 155th Running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Hempstead, New York.
Belmont Park races. Photo:

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Two horses died after the Belmont Stakes during consecutive races at Belmont Park in New York over the weekend

One horse, named Excursionniste, was euthanized on Saturday after suffering a "fatal injury to its left front leg" in the 13th race at Belmont Park, the Associated Press reported.

Little Blue Bird Stables, who owned the horse, wrote on Twitter that they are "devastated" over the loss. "There's just no other word. He was our big, goofy, talented, crazy, 1 for 16 NYB superstar. We do everything as a team and will console as one for quite a while," the stables shared.

A second horse, named Mashnee Girl, sustained similar injuries as Excursionniste in a Sunday race at Belmont Park — located in Elmont, New York — and was also euthanized, a New York Racing Association official confirmed on Twitter.

"Per NYRA's Sr. Examining Veterinarian, Mashnee Girl sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg in R1 on Sunday and was humanely euthanized on track," the official wrote. "Jockey Jose Lezcano visited first aid and is cleared to ride." 

Both horses had the same trainer, Mark Henning. Speaking on the sad turn of events, Henning told NBC News the deaths were "horrible, horrible luck," as both horses were in "good, sound racing condition."

"Neither one of them has been on a vet's list. They're clean-legged horses," Hennig said. "These horses were in good, sound racing condition. These two horses never had issues with these ankles, the same ankles that fractured."

The horse trainer added, "It's been very emotional. I just can't fathom this ever happening, two horses you run in a row. I mean, I've run over 10,000 horses and have never had anything close to this."

Victor Espinoza rides atop American Pharoah #5 during the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 6, 2015 in Elmont, New York.
Two horses died at Belmont Park at the weekend. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Belmont Park horse deaths come shortly after Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) suspended its racing operations at Churchill Downs after a dozen horses died at the grounds over the past month, including seven horses that died in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Keith Dane, senior director of equine protection for the Humane Society (US), said in a statement that "systemic change is direly needed" to prevent more horse deaths in races.

"The stark reality is clear — the horses do not always survive the races they are entered in," Dane said. "Obstructionists have unsuccessfully attempted to halt Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act implementation and stymie the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's granted powers." 

"Following the 12 horse deaths that occurred at Churchill Downs, the Authority used its statutory powers to step in and recommend the suspension of racing at the track. This marks a profound shift in prioritizing the safety and well-being of the animals at the heart of the industry. But it must continue."

Dane added, "We urge the Authority and the rest of the industry to demonstrate a readiness to suspend races when horse safety and lives are on the line, and to establish meaningful penalties for horse deaths."

