2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada State Park as Temperatures Reached 114 Degrees

Several hikers who saw the women enter the park became concerned when the duo did not return, authorities said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Rock formations and flowers in Valley of Fire State Park.
Rock formations and flowers in Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park. Photo:

Getty

Two hikers were found dead at a Nevada state park on Saturday, according to authorities.

A group of hikers saw the women, who have not been publicly identified, enter the Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday morning and then became concerned when they noticed the duo did not return, according to CNN, the Associated Press and CBS affiliate KLAS-TV.

One of the members of the group contacted the Nevada State Park Police about a welfare check just before 3 p.m. local time, per the outlets.

After responding, police found the body of one of the women along a trail inside the park.

The department then reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team, which later discovered another victim inside a canyon, per the outlets.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Overton, where the park is located, reached 114 degrees on Saturday, CNN reported. Most of southern Nevada remains under an excessive heat warning as of Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While a cause of death for the women is currently unknown, the deaths coincide with a string of recent deaths that may have been caused by excessive heat. 

Just last week, a 71-year-old man died at a nearby Death Valley National Park trailhead from a possible heat-related death as temperatures reached 121 degrees. On July 3, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car with two flat tires and a broken air conditioning system in Death Valley.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed last week that Las Vegas has seen 16 confirmed heat-related deaths, though the number could be higher, per ABC affiliate KNTV-TV.

On average, about 702 heat-related deaths are recorded in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heat-related illnesses include cardiovascular and respiratory issues, renal failure, electrolyte imbalance, kidney stones, preterm birth and more.

Heat-related deaths are oftentimes due to heat stroke and other related conditions, as well as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cerebrovascular disease, which impact blood flow to the brain, the CDC says.

Park officials and the LVPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. CNN reported the deaths are under investigation.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Closes Out Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘We Raised a Little Hell’
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik
4 People Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash at Remote Alaska Lake
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
Man Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him
Man, 60, Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him at Workplace
Body of 2-Year-Old Found After She and Brother Swept Away in Pennsylvania River/people/HI/bailey
Body of 2-Year-Old Girl Found After She and Brother Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood
Texas Cliff Rescue, Helicopter
Minn. Crews Complete 'Difficult' Rescue of 74-Year-Old Man Who Fell More Than 50 Ft. Off a Cliff
rhonda jewell
Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to âGet Over It, Babyâ About Show Photo Drama
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to 'Get Over It, Baby' About Concert Photo Drama
Hiker, Joel Tranby 21, Dies After Falling At Least 300 Feet Down Steep Ravine While Climbing Ore. Mountain
'Caring' Student, 21, Dies After Falling at Least 300 Feet While Climbing Ore. Volcano
Florida Student Chris Pospisil Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing
Fla. Student Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing: ‘I Saw My Foot in His Mouth’
Lumber Truck - stock photo
Fla. Woman, 25, Dies After Rear-Ending Logging Truck, Causing Logs to Crash Through Window
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip
Death Valley National Park, California, CA, USA
Man Dies After Collapsing Outside Restroom in Death Valley National Park amid 121-Degree Heat
California powerball
Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles
yellowstone national park
Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Gets Engaged in the Hospital: ‘I Said Yes!'
Members of the crew of the Mexican tuna vessel "Maria Delia" pose for a picture with "Bella", Australian sailor Tim Shaddock's dog, after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023.
Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them